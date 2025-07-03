Residents report concerning increase in infestations as dangerous insects spread across US: 'Don't let it live … please kill all of them'

An invasive species is making its presence known in Virginia, and local vineyards are scrambling to minimize the damage, as reported by WDBJ 7.

What's happening?

Despite their unassuming name, spotted lanternflies have quickly garnered a reputation as a particularly damaging pest. Native to parts of Asia, the spotted lanternfly was first detected in the United States in 2014 in Pennsylvania, per the Animal and Plant Health Inspection Service. Since then, they have spread to multiple states and pose a threat to agricultural economies, native trees, and ecosystems.

One of those affected states is Virginia, which has seen varying infestations of the invasive species since 2018. The insect poses a threat to various plants and trees, including economically important ones like grapevines, hops, and fruit trees.

Home to six wineries, Bedford, Virginia, has learned about the destructive nature of the spotted lanternfly firsthand. This is why many business owners in the area are urging everyone to do their part in preventing an uncontrollable infestation.

Danny Johnson, owner of Johnson's Orchard and Peaks of Otter Winery, spoke about the lengths that residents need to go in the fight against the invasive insect.

"We try to educate everybody about them, and if they see one anywhere, even if it's at home, kill it," Johnson told WDBJ 7. "That's what we want them to do if they see one, don't let it live, everywhere this goes, please kill all of them."

Why are spotted lanternfly infestations important?

Shawn Jadrnicek, an Agriculture and Natural Resource Extension Agent with the Virginia Cooperative Extension, noted just how rapidly the spotted lanternfly has spread across the state.

"Last year, we just had like a few sightings. Now, it's widespread. I've seen them all over the place," Jadrnicek explained to WDBJ 7. "People have trees covered with them, plants covered with them, so it's ramped up very quickly this year."

Spotted lanternflies can cause severe damage to plants by sucking sap, which can weaken and destroy the plants' structure, making them vulnerable to other diseases and insects. The pest can also excrete a sugary substance known as honeydew, which promotes the growth of sooty mold, further damaging plants and potentially preventing photosynthesis.

As a whole, grapevines can be particularly vulnerable to spotted lanternfly infestations. Their feeding can lead to weakened vines, reduced winter hardiness, lower yields, and even vine death.

What's being done about the spread of spotted lanternflies?

Jadrnicek says that the key to controlling the spread of these invasive pests lies in targeting their habitat. And for spotted lanternflies, their favorite plant to call home is the Tree of Heaven, an invasive plant species known for its rapid growth and ability to outcompete native plants for resources.

"You can use an herbicide called Triclopyr and you can hack and squirt around the base of the tree. Then use full-strength Triclopyr in those wounds that you make on the tree," Jadrnicek told WDBJ 7. "If you simply just cut down those trees, you're not necessarily going to kill them. They're going to sprout up from the root."

To help aid in the fight against the spotted lanternfly, researchers at Virginia Tech have discovered that ants may contribute as an early indicator of the pest's presence in an area.

According to the study, ants have grown fond of the honeydew excreted by the spotted lanternfly and may travel to the food source. This may offer experts a much-needed head start to tackle infestations before they spiral out of control.

