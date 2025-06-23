Expert gardener issues warning about deceptively named tree that can cause major problems: 'Damages foundations and pavements'

"It spreads all over neighborhoods because mature trees can have up to 300,000 seeds on [them]."

Despite its name, the tree of heaven is devilishly problematic for other plants and the rest of the ecosystem it finds its way into.

A TikTok video posted by You Can Do It Gardening (@youcandoitgardening) — an account run by Jess, a gardening coach — shared concerns involving the tree of heaven.

Tree of heaven (Ailanthus altissima) ﻿is an extremely bad invasive plant and it spreads quickly and easily. It takes over native plants and other vegetation, and damages foundations and pavements. It spreads all over neighborhoods because mature trees can have up to 300,000 seeds on it. 😳😭 This species is the main host for the spotted lantern fly, which can kill native trees like maple and black walnut, and agricultural crops. Many people have no idea they have this on their property and how serious this can be. If you see it on your property as a seedling, remove it immediately. If you can't dig it out, consult a professional or adhere to the treatment protocol, which is usually to paint an herbicide onto the lower portion of the trunk (called "Basal Bark treating or application", or to cut little chunks out of the bark and apply an herbicide along the trunk (" Hack and Squirt"). Treatment window is from mid-summer through mid-fall. My understanding is the chemical which is most effectively used for this iis triclopyr. You can find information about this and other invasive species at the USDA website or university extension programs, like Penn State. If it looks like you may have this in your yard I would research the very approach for you but DO NOT just cut it down because it can resprout immediately and spread out farther.

The tree of heaven, also known by its scientific name Ailanthus altissima, is a fast-growing tree native to regions like China. In the United States, it is an invasive species — an "extremely bad" one, according to Jess.

"It takes over native plants and other vegetation, and damages foundations and pavements," Jess says. "It spreads all over neighborhoods because mature trees can have up to 300,000 seeds on [them]."

Invasive species are nonnative plants (or other organisms) that are introduced to a foreign environment, often by humans, and disrupt the natural order of an ecosystem, much of the time by beating out native plants for nutrients.

The tree of heaven is tolerant of different types of soil and climates, and its ability to clone itself is a major hassle.

The TikTok highlights that, due to the plant's ability to clone itself, simply cutting it down will create more problems and more of the tree. "You have to treat it properly, and at a certain time and in a certain way," Jess says when advising a client.

Getting rid of or treating invasive species is a pain, and while sometimes unavoidable, you can do your part to protect your local ecosystem by rewilding your yard — or planting native plants and grass in your lawn — which will provide a boost to your nearby environment.

Plus, since local pollinators will do a lot of the heavy lifting in maintaining the health of your garden and supporting our food supply, you'll save money on plant food and water, as well as save yourself time.

Commenters on the tree of heaven video vented their gripes with the invasive plant.

One person shared their experience with these trees, saying, "Within a couple years it went from a little guy to a giant that I need $1,000 to remove."

Another person revealed how they were able to remove the tree, writing: "I cut mine down, spent the next year removing shoots, now we're good."

However, a third underscored why Jess advised a client against cutting down a tree until conditions were right. "Just a year? You're lucky," they said, to which the commenter replied, "Year one was crazy but subsequent years v manageable."

