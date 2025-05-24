Gardener shares ancient gardening technique used to improve health and harvest of fruit trees: 'They got a lot bigger than expected'

"Don't be afraid to edit [your] plan on the go and just flow with what works best!"

If your fruit trees aren't thriving or your harvest has been underwhelming, this simple gardening hack might be just what you need to turn things around. And what's more, this method is rooted in ancient tradition.

TikToker Louisa (@louisasgarden) shared how she used the practice of companion planting to improve the health of her growing backyard apple tree.

"The combination of plants will uptake nutrients, bring in pollinators, and retain moisture," she says, showing off her thriving plant in a video that's gained over 11,000 views.

In her TikTok video, Louisa walks viewers through the undergrowth of her apple tree. There, she's planted several herbs and pollinator-friendly flowers to create a mini ecosystem that supports her tree's growth.

She mentions how surrounding the base of the tree with chives, lavender, bee balm, borage, and red clover helps feed the soil, attract helpful insects, and keep pests in check.

This prevents the need for chemical sprays. Because it works so well, it's no surprise this ancient permaculture method has been used for years.

For starters, companion planting helps cut down on fertilizers and pesticides, which saves gardeners money and limits harmful chemical runoff. Plus, the increased pollinator traffic and natural pest control mean healthier trees and more productive harvests. This is a big win for backyard growers hoping to rely less on store-bought produce.

On a bigger scale, growing your own food supports a more resilient, eco-friendly food system. It reduces the need for plastic packaging, long-distance transport, and harmful chemicals.

On top of the environmental perks, gardening also has a positive impact on those who do it. It's been shown to help improve mental health, support gut health, and even increase fiber intake. Plus, it gets you outside and moving.

The comments were full of love for the idea, and some even gave their own gardening advice.

One TikToker wrote, "In my permaculture backyard and I've had to move some of my plants because they got a lot bigger than expected. Don't be afraid to edit [your] plan on the go and just flow with what works best!"

Another user said, "I've seen horseradish on lists for guilds. To deter rodents."

Several viewers also expressed how they were inspired to try the method in their own gardens.

