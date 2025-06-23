Farmers devastated as extreme weather cuts yields of key crop by 50%: 'Cutting into our profits'

Grocery prices across the board are on the rise as a result.

Cashew farmers in southern India are losing up to half their crops due to unseasonable rain, according to DT Next.

What's happening?

Cashew yields across 5,000 acres of farmland have fallen between 40% and 50% in the Nagapattinam region, along India's southeastern coast. Higher-than-usual rainfall has created an ideal climate for destructive pests and fungal infections. This is India's earliest monsoon season in 16 years.

These conditions are especially challenging as a cyclone in 2018 had forced many farmers to rebuild their plantations, and they were only just starting to recover. The drop in yields is having a severe economic impact on farmers.

"Even though the prices are good, the low volume of harvest is cutting into our profits," said local farmer Saravanan K.R., according to DT Next.

The wave of unanticipated heavy rain has equally hit onion and mango crops. Indian grocery prices across the board are on the rise as a result of unfavorable growing conditions. Meanwhile, America is facing similar price hikes due to similar forces.

Why are cashew yields important?

Extreme weather pattern shifts are primarily driven by excessive atmospheric pollution. These routinely include floods, but even less directly destructive patterns have cascading effects, as seen here.

The added hardship leads to rises in food prices and can reduce food security to the point of promoting climate migration.

What's being done about cashew yields?

Addressing the root cause of unseasonable rain means reducing pollution wherever possible. Adopting a plant-based diet, driving an electric vehicle, installing a home heat pump, and using solar energy are some of the best ways for an individual to make reductions.

In the immediate term, local governments are offering what Indian farmers support they can to alleviate the economic and humanitarian costs of failed crops, but to little avail.

"We have been guiding farmers on the timely use of fertilisers and recommending preventive measures. But the recent unseasonal rainfall has worsened the pest situation, making it harder to control," a Horticulture Department official said, according to DT Next.

Join our free newsletter for easy tips to save more and waste less, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.