Expert issues warning over common method used for household pest control: 'It doesn't matter'

A pest control expert has revealed that, contrary to popular belief, rubber mulch will not help protect you against pests.

Posting on TikTok, pest control expert BugBoys (@bug_boys) shared that people always ask him what to put down to deter termites, but the truth is that the only way to protect against termites is to get your house treated.

The pest control expert explained that people often ask if rubber mulch will help. "It doesn't matter what you put down ... you're gonna get termites," he said in the video. "Just get your house treated … and then put whatever you want down."

Using rubber mulch is never a good idea. In addition to not deterring pests, the mulch can get really hot in the sun, which can cause burns. This is particularly dangerous for small children, who are prone to picking up things and putting them in their mouths.

Rubber mulch is often produced from old tires and contains heavy metals such as manganese and lead, as well as various chemicals that can leach into the environment. According to the Guardian, some of these chemical compounds have been linked to cancer and other severe illnesses. As the rubber wears down, it also sheds microplastics, which can negatively impact our health.

Installing a native plant lawn can be a much better way to create a safe environment. Including natural alternatives to grass, such as buffalo grass or clover, in your lawn can help lower the cost of maintenance and reduce the time people spend mowing their lawns. Additionally, native plants don't guzzle water like traditional grass lawns, saving people lots of money on their water bills.

In addition to being easier to look after, native plants also help support the local ecosystem. This includes populations of pollinators such as birds, bees, and butterflies, which is important for food security.

And if you have an issue with pests, consider seeking help from an expert to avoid making landscaping decisions that could cause more harm than good.

