Volunteer shares footage of concerning sightings at public park: 'Thank you for what you do'

A TikTok user in San Diego showed that making a difference in your local community happens "one bucket at a time."

The video posted by the account Clean Outdoors (@cleanoutdoors) shows the civic-minded individual spending an hour picking up trash from the park. Armed with a red bucket and an Unger Nifty Nabber, we see the volunteer pick up a variety of carelessly discarded litter from cans to plastic water bottles and bags. The caption says, "Lots of trash still to be picked up, one bucket at a time, we will have a clean park."

The footage highlights an infuriating but all too common issue with public green spaces: how little responsibility people take to keep them beautiful. Littering and other antisocial behaviors like vandalism or ignoring warning signs make those spaces worse for everyone and waste the time and resources of park staff.

It's not just the public who suffer from the consequences of litter; it harms wildlife too. Plastic litter traps and poisons animals on land and at sea. The World Wildlife Fund estimates that over 100,000 marine animals die because of plastic pollution every year.

The video shows that taking effective local action can be as simple as grabbing a bucket and a picker and just getting to work. There are organized ways to pitch in, too; for example, helping to clear invasive plants is hard but rewarding work that makes a real difference. Similarly, local volunteers in California are helping to protect their community against wildfires with rewilding projects. It is typically volunteers who come to the aid of wildlife after a natural disaster.

The comments were appreciative of the uploader's time and effort to make a difference in their community. One said, "Thank you for helping the environment." Another response said, "Glad to know good people still exist."

"Thank you for what you do. Need more like us," said another commenter.

