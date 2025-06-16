Volunteers use innovative methods to transform parks that are prone to wildfires: 'We bring our skills as designers'

"It gives you a place to put your energy."

Volunteers in California are working to restore parks that are prone to wildfires by rewilding the land.

The project, Test Plot, was launched in 2019 by Terremoto, a landscape architecture firm based in Los Angeles. It has worked on numerous plots throughout California, some of which include Elysian Park, Rio De Los Angeles, and Ohlone Hillside in Berkeley.

Jenny Jones, the co-founder of Test Plot, told the Guardian, "We bring our skills as designers to the park, but do it in a more immediate, low-budget, low-tech way that is very community-friendly."

In Elysian Park alone, about 500 volunteers have joined Test Plot, constantly making sure the wildlife is healthy and maintained.

Though there have been thousands of wildfires since Test Plot began its project in 2019, this year alone has seen a total of 2,353 wildfires responsible for burning 76,292 acres across California. New research revealed that the total damage and economic hardship from the wildfires has reached between $52 and $57 billion, stemming from property destruction, business disruptions, and wage and job losses.

Most tragically, 2025 has already lost 30 people to wildfires.

Test Plot is seeking to make a change. By rewilding parks that contain nonnative plants, like Mediterranean grasses and Eucalyptus, they are diminishing the fuel for fires.

"Many invasive species tend to dry up, becoming kindling during wildfires, which have become more frequent and severe in recent years as the planet heats up," the Guardian explained.

In contrast, native plants retain moisture, can be resilient to wildfires, and have growth patterns that can slow the spread of fire.

The project has already seen the benefits of cultivating native plants, as they have attracted pollinators and native species.

"In Los Angeles, we see a lot of people fleeing the film and TV industry, which is struggling right now and finding purpose in care and stewardship," Jones told the Guardian. "It gives you a place to put your energy."

