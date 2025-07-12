Experts issue urgent warning after discovering harrowing trend in rescued stray dogs: 'They try to get it without knowing the danger'

An animal nonprofit is warning people against littering because of the harmful effects discarded trash can have on stray animals in your community.

What's happening?

The KC Valley Animal Shelter, an organization based in Rawang, Malaysia, has urged local residents to crush or seal any plastic containers before discarding them.

KC Valley told SAYS that open plastic jugs and jars have been posing a threat to stray dogs in the area because the animals get their heads stuck in the containers. This can inhibit their ability to eat, drink, or breathe because these pups are often unable to remove the plastic themselves.

KC Valley claimed that one dog had been stuck in a plastic jar for six months. Nearly 10% of KC Valley rescues over the past six years have been saving strays from these vessels, according to SAYS.

"The animals are hungry and thirsty, and when they see food or water inside a container, they try to get it without knowing the danger," nonprofit vice president Chia Boon Woo told SAYS.

Why is plastic pollution important?

Plastic litter is not just an eye sore; it is a threat to local wildlife and ecosystems, which affects humans too.

Plastic waste can trap animals or be ingested by them, putting their livelihoods at risk. This is distressing for the animal and for the people who try to save them. While it's hard to quantify the total impact that plastic pollution has on wildlife, WWF estimates that 100,000 marine animals die annually from this kind of waste, and that's not including any land creatures like the stray dogs being rescued by KC Valley.

Not only does plastic contribute to biodiversity loss in local flora, but its threat to fauna can also throw off the balance of the local ecosystem.

What's being done about plastic pollution?

KC Valley is spreading awareness on the importance of properly disposing of plastic containers so that animals don't get stuck in them. The nonprofit has shared some videos on how to properly crush these vessels so that it's harder for critters to get into them.

You can do your part by using less plastic in your everyday life. It can reduce the amount of waste that clogs up landfills and habitats while potentially saving you money on items like single-use bottles or coffee pods.

Plus, it's better for your health, as microplastics broken down from your plastic products can impact your heart, brain, and stomach. Thus, using less plastic helps your well-being as well as the welfare of wildlife.

