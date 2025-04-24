  • Outdoors Outdoors

Volunteers band together to remove dangerous feature from local park: 'We built on work we've done at this park in the past'

by Laurelle Stelle
Photo Credit: Green Teams of Canada

A group of community volunteers in White Rock, British Columbia, came together last month to clear invasive plants from a local park.

The Lower Mainland Green Team, part of Green Teams of Canada, reported about the restoration on its blog. "We had a beautiful day amidst the trees of Ruth Johnson park with the warm winds of Spring in the air!" it said. "Community members joined us from across the Lower Mainland including from White Rock, South Surrey, Langley, Burnaby, Surrey, and North Vancouver!"

According to LMGT, 35 people showed up to clear invasive English ivy, English holly, and periwinkle from 197 square meters (2,120 square feet) of parkland. Eighteen of those people were new participants who had never removed invasive plants before.

Invasive species seem like a success story at first glance. After being transported to new habitats, they thrive, growing and spreading without the need for human help. It might be tempting to introduce such species to a garden or barren wild area instead of following the longer process to rewild the space.

However, once an invasive species gets a foothold, it starts to take over. It outcompetes native species for resources including sunlight and food — and in the case of a predator, it may simply eat them. The invasive species crowds out everything else, sometimes wiping out other species. With no natural predators in the area or other species that can keep up in a competition, it multiplies and spreads out of control.

English ivy, English holly, and periwinkle are all notorious invasive species introduced in the Americas as garden plants. The ivy in particular is difficult to remove and has a reputation for growing back from even the tiniest scraps.

LMGT removed 12 cubic meters, or about 75 bathtubs' worth, of invasive plant material from Ruth Johnson Park. The organization contributed a total of 107 hours at the event — and this is neither its first nor its last time maintaining the park.

"We built on work we've done at this park in the past extending back 13 years!" the group said.

Volunteers were excited about the event. "I was enjoying the snacks and the opportunity to protect our native ecosystem," community member Patrick said. "It can make our environment much more healthier and improve the situation."

