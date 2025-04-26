Wildlife team discovers baby squirrels clinging to life after brutal windstorm: 'Left stranded and in need of rescue'

The spring storm season usually leads to increased calls for wildlife rescues.

A wildlife rehab center saved many baby squirrels after a windstorm swept through the Panhandle of Texas.

As News Channel 10 reported, the Wild West Wildlife Rehabilitation Center stepped in to help the squirrels after they were "left stranded and in need of rescue." The team rescued 31 baby squirrels and planned to release them once they were strong enough to survive independently.

In an interview, Christy Rowley, a rehabber and volunteer with the center, explained how they will set baby squirrels up in big cages once they get bigger and go hands-off with them. Staff and volunteers feed and prepare them to be wild again before moving them into outdoor cages to get used to the elements again.

Once the squirrels are stable and healthy, they will relocate them to safe places so they can live out the rest of their days in the wild.

"All of these guys, in about two months, will be back out in the wild," Rowley shared.

Extreme winds such as the ones that recently occurred in the Amarillo area often knock nests out of trees, leaving baby animals vulnerable. The spring storm season usually leads to increased calls for wildlife rescues. And with extreme weather events becoming more common and severe, demand for wildlife rescues is rising.

Wildlife rescues are inspiring because they are successful conservation efforts.

Regardless of the species saved, rescues are crucial to maintaining ecosystem balance and biodiversity. They also unite communities by inspiring collective action and hope through work toward the common good.

Other outstanding examples include rescues of baby birds in Texas after Hurricane Beryl and a loggerhead turtle in freezing British Columbia waters.

Following the baby squirrel rescue, the Wild West Wildlife Rehabilitation Center hosted a volunteer fair to inform community members about how they can help save and care for wildlife.

Wherever you live, you can also take local action and participate in wildlife rescue efforts. If you can't volunteer your time, you can donate money to wildlife centers and other climate causes that impact the well-being of animals.

"Since the windstorm three weeks ago, we've taken in over 40 squirrels," the Wild West Wildlife Rehabilitation Center wrote in an Instagram post. "This meant that all of our rehabbers at WWWRC stepped up to care for orphaned babies, ensuring they received the individual attention they needed."

According to the center website, in 2024, it cared for 3,128 animals across 26 counties thanks to the help of 51 volunteers.

