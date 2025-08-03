Resident disgusted after discovering senseless act at local park: 'There is no reason for this'

"This is why [we] can't have nice things!"

Has our shared love of parks slipped into neglect? Something's off at a beloved green space in Brampton, Ontario, Canada, one Reddit user reported. On the r/Brampton subreddit, the user shared photos of and discussed the vandalism they found at Heart Lake Conservation Area.

Photo Credit: Reddit

"This is disheartening," they said, after witnessing dozens of picnic tables overturned and one of the few water taps broken. Those taps, once a spot where dog walkers could fill freshwater bowls, now stand vandalized, leaving pet owners stranded.

"Not happy with overturning dozen of picnic tables, the vandals decided to break one of the few water tap, depriving dog walkers of freshwater for their dogs. Shameful," the original poster added.

One commenter weighed in with frustration: "This is disheartening & disgusting. The city makes such an effort to provide great parks...there is no reason for this. I agree..this is why [we] can't have nice things!"

Another user chimed in to clarify how park funding works: "Agreed 100%, but note that Heart Lake is TRCA, so the funding is a mix of Toronto, Peel, Durham, York, Adjala‑Tosorontio, and Mono."

A thoughtful commenter has already been pushing for better pet accommodations: "I been advocating hard to get new water drinking fountains installed in Brampton that include ground level pet dishes, bottle filling stations.… Those wouldn't be so easy to rip out like this tap." The commenter also highlighted a nearby town's success in installing such pet-friendly stations and urged Brampton to follow suit.

FROM OUR PARTNER Save $10,000 on solar panels without even sharing your phone number Want to go solar but not sure who to trust? EnergySage has your back with free and transparent quotes from fully vetted providers that can help you save as much as $10k on installation. To get started, just answer a few questions about your home — no phone number required. Within a day or two, EnergySage will email you the best local options for your needs, and their expert advisers can help you compare quotes and pick a winner. Get Started

However, this issue goes beyond broken benches and taps. Parks like Heart Lake Conservation Area bring people closer to nature and build climate awareness through respectful wildlife‑human interaction. When vandalism takes that away, it damages more than facilities — it damages trust and connection with nature. People need safe, clean spaces to feel cared for and to learn respect for the environment.

When people ignore nature's value, it becomes easier for others to exploit it. That collective disregard erodes not only green spaces, but also our desire to protect them. Respect starts small, and so do solutions.

Where do they think the money comes from to repair this?" one commenter asked, referring to the vandals. Another followed up: "Something tells me that they're unwilling and/or incapable of critical thought…"

Join our free newsletter for good news and useful tips, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.