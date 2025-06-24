Experts thrilled as species long considered extinct makes remarkable comeback: 'It's incredibly rewarding to see'

A marsupial driven to extinction by invasive species nearly a decade ago has been given a second chance at survival by conservation efforts in Australia.

Red-tailed phascogales were last recorded in the Scotia Wildlife Sanctuary in 1866 and marked locally extinct in 2016. Fifty-six females and 37 males were reintroduced through a breeding program, and they will now be let out on Australian Scotia Wildlife Sanctuary land just in time for breeding season in July.

Mark Smith, the conservation manager at Zoos South Australia, said in a press release, "It's incredibly rewarding to see red-tailed phascogales back in the wild in Scotia after more than a century."

He added, "This release is a culmination of years of dedicated work by the Zoos SA team to breed this remarkable species for conservation."

The impact of invasive species has long been one of the primary drivers of the extinction of native animals. One study found that since 1500, 300 of the 953 animals listed as extinct have disappeared in part "due to pressure from alien species, including 261 animal species and 39 plant species."

Invasive species themselves are a byproduct of environmental damage. Changing global temperatures foster new terrain within ecosystems, often making it easier for invasive species to populate and outcompete species that once thrived in their natural habitat.

These native marsupials suffered extinction through the introduction of invasive cats and foxes.

Conservation efforts, like those implemented by the Adelaide Zoo, are vital steps researchers are taking to rebalance ecosystems and, with them, the environment.

Instances like the bounce-back of the red-tailed phascogale are evidence of the prevailing work that conservation sites foster, reminding humans of their environmental impact when visiting these lands.

All U.S. national parks are conservation sites, often protecting specific species that are endangered or threatened. While they encourage visitors to immerse themselves in nature, they recommend following the "Leave No Trace" guidelines.

"The 7 Principles of Leave No Trace provide an easily understood framework of minimum impact practices for anyone visiting the outdoors," explained Leave No Trace, a nonprofit organization that seeks to educate people on their impact on wildlife. "The Principles can be applied anywhere — from remote wilderness areas, to local parks and even in your backyard."

In Australia, a few of the marsupials have been equipped with trackers so that researchers can monitor their activity and work to revitalize their population to healthy levels.

