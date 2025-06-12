Experts stunned after rediscovering rare plant believed extinct for over a century: 'Very exciting'

Talks about building a fenced sanctuary are underway, though the initiative still needs funding.

After more than a century, a rare plant has quietly emerged in New Zealand's lower North Island.

As reported by RNZ, Te pua o te Rēinga, also known as wood rose, was found by chance in a protected forest near Wainuiomata.

While checking a bird survey site, a specialist from the Greater Wellington Regional Council unexpectedly spotted several clusters of wood rose. The species hadn't been seen growing in the wild in the region since 1914. Though the plants weren't in great shape, their presence gave conservationists hope.

Te pua o te Rēinga is Aotearoa's only fully parasitic flowering plant. It relies entirely on host trees and native pollinators such as short-tailed bats. With sightings of a population of these bats nearby as well as ongoing pest control and forest protection initiatives, the remnant population of wood roses might have a chance to survive.

A working group composed of local iwi, regional councils, and the Department of Conservation has reconvened to co-manage the site. Talks about building a fenced sanctuary are underway, though the initiative still needs funding.

Rediscoveries of rare plants are delightful news, as these species help rebuild ecosystems shaped by the loss of native biodiversity. They also reconnect communities to their lands and inspire conservation and restoration efforts.

Local stewardship, much like the efforts to protect Pakistan's western tragopan, shows what can happen when long-term care and tradition guide conservation.

Other rare plants have managed to survive the odds as well.

Botanists rediscovered the ghost orchid in England after 22 years, while Southeast Asia researchers spotted Sapria himalayana, another elusive parasitic species, for the first time in 85 years. These moments reflect a growing wave of good conservation news and are a reminder of how much is still possible.

Amber Craig of Rangitāne o Wairarapa, the working group caring for the site, said restoring the plant means recognizing its ties to other species, traditional stories, and the forest it depends on. She added that the rediscovery was "very exciting for us as a collective mana whenua rōpū."

