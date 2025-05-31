Officials issue warning as invasive species surge across states — and the damage could soon be irreversible

It helps to educate yourself about the invasive species and understand how it can cause harm.

Ohio's Akron Beacon Journal reported that the spotted lanternfly — an invasive species — is threatening the local environment and has been found in 17 states.

Spotted lanternflies are native to Asia and were first discovered in the U.S. in Pennsylvania in 2014. They enter the country by stowing away with imported goods.

What's happening?

In the spring and early summer, lanternfly larvae emerge from their eggs and infest gardens. They feed on native plants, causing them to wilt and die back. This makes the plants more susceptible to other threats, such as mold.

The lanternfly produces a sticky, sweet substance known as "honeydew" that attracts ants, flies, and wasps that can further threaten the plants. The substance also attracts a fungus that can ruin certain crops.

Why are spotted lanternflies important?

Any invasive species is a threat to the environment because it disrupts the balance of the local ecosystem. It can harm the environment and human health and can have secondary ramifications on the economy by destroying commercial crops.

Invasive species use resources that native species require for survival and disrupt the balance among native plants, animals, and the environment.

To qualify as an invasive species, the non-native organism must have traits that allow it to reproduce quickly, adapt to new locations easily, and beat out native species for resources. They can be introduced intentionally or accidentally, as is the case with the spotted lanternfly.

What's being done about spotted lanternflies?

The Ohio Department of Agriculture recommends killing spotted lanternflies and their eggs and offers several tips on how to do so. It also encourages residents to report sightings in some cases.

Once an invasive species takes over, removing it can be difficult. Recommendations for dealing with invasive species vary depending on the region and the species.

It helps to educate yourself about the invasive species, understand how it can cause harm, and determine the best way to remove it from the local environment. You can also help your local area by supporting and participating in removal efforts through organizations dedicated to managing invasive species.

One preventative action you can take is to rewild your yard, as planting native species helps maintain the balance of your local ecosystem.

By educating ourselves and taking local action, we can work to eradicate — or at least limit — the damage done by invasive species like the spotted lanternfly.

