Officials stunned as trail cameras capture rare glimpse of species roaming in national park: 'An indicator of successful conservation efforts'

Successful conservation efforts have been recorded at the Si Phang Nga National Park in Thailand following the sighting of an Asian Black Bear captured on trail cameras.

"The species is vulnerable and their numbers are decreasing, making their appearance in the park good news," reported the Miami Herald.

Asian Black Bears are native to areas throughout southern Iran to the Himalayas, in addition to Asia and Japan, according to Britannica. The International Union for Conservation of Nature reported that the species has been in decline for thirty years, facing a 60% decrease within that time.

AnimalsAsia explained that the decline has corresponded with a demand for bear bile, which "saw thousands of bears ripped from the wild." Bear bile is said to be used in traditional Asian medicine as a useful treatment for liver and gall bladder conditions. As a result, many bears have been poached from the wild as cubs.

There are many inexpensive alternatives to bear bile that can be used for the same treatment purposes. Organizations like AnimalsAsia have fought back against bear poaching and bear breeding farms, explaining that they "won't stop until bear bile farming ends for good."

Amid the bear's population crisis, the trail cameras offer a glimpse of hope for conservation efforts.

"The bears only forage in abundant, undisturbed environments … making their appearance in the park an indicator of successful conservation efforts," officials told the Miami Herald.

Trail cameras are typically used to monitor the animals that the park works to conserve. They enable researchers to gather data on how to further help endangered species.

In providing education, reducing the impact of tourists, and promoting wildlife biodiversity, national parks are crucial in helping bring stable population numbers to threatened animals. This means a safer, healthier world for all, as every animal plays a role in maintaining ecosystems that work to each other's benefit.

