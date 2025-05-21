County enlists unlikely herd of animals to keep pests at bay: 'They do amazing work'

"They're just zoning in on it."

A herd of goats going wild over grazing became an unlikely sensation, and their purpose goes far beyond laughs.

In a TikTok from Hughes House Productions (@hugheshouseproductions), a lively scene unfolds at Quarry Park and Nature Preserve in Minnesota.

Numerous goats are seen munching through dense thickets in a wooded habitat, but they're not just having lunch. They're on a mission to clear out buckthorn, an invasive plant species that has taken over parts of the area.

"What Stearns County has done, they've put a bunch of goat herds and they turn them around in order to fight this invasive species," the creator explains in the clip.

Other counties in the state, like Ramsey and Dakota, have also used goats for invasive species management. But enlisting goats for this purpose isn't just a Minnesota thing.

Across the United States, they're managing land near solar farms, highway underpasses, and even wildfire-prone hillsides. It's a nature-powered option that's gaining traction as the goats' grazing is a cleaner, lower-cost alternative to herbicides and heavy machinery. Plus, the animals are often able to get into places humans and equipment can't reach.

"They're just zoning in on it," Hughes adds. "They enjoy the buckthorn."

The invasive shrub can overtake native species in a tangle of brush, with the potential to block out sunlight and impact soil quality.

The goats are the heart of this on-camera moment and the heart of this solution, transforming parks not only by eating invasive plants, but by capturing attention and lifting spirits. They're helping to restore trails and reduce fire risks while bringing communities together in the process.

Commenters on the video couldn't get enough. "How dare you not show any of the goats," one joked.

One local noted, "I helped set up fences in Whitewater and Frontenac State Park here in southern MN, we've got a couple goat herds out there and they do amazing work."

Another viewer echoed the sentiment: "We just did this at my townhouse in Bloomington — really cool!!!"

Feeling inspired by this goat-powered operation? Consider getting involved in your own community and learning about eco-friendly options to manage invasive species without harsh chemicals.

Rewilding your yard, for example, can reduce a gardener's time investment, financial commitments, and environmental impacts. Since natural lawns and native wildflowers are well-adapted to their surroundings, they typically require less water and maintenance overall.

