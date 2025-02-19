Forgotten marsupial makes unprecedented return home after being on the brink of disappearing: 'Extinction has now been headed off'

A combination of habitat loss and an abundance of predators like foxes and cats led to the marsupials' near extinction.

Lately, Australia has been making great strides in bringing back nearly extinct animals. Another impeccable example has come with the recent news that the red-tailed phascogale, a carnivorous native marsupial, has been successfully reintroduced to South Australia.

For decades, these marsupials were only found in the wild southwest woodlands of Western Australia, and their population was so low that they were not able to be recorded in the wild of South Australia.

As detailed by the region's government, 45 of the critters were reintroduced into the Gawler Ranges National Park in May. Since then, a whopping 30 young red-tailed phascogales have been born into the wild for the first time in years. More reintroduction efforts successfully followed in the winter of 2024.

Combined efforts of the Department of Environment and Water (DEW) and the Foundation for Australia's Most Endangered Species (FAME) have ensured a future for the marsupials.

FAME CEO Tracy McNamara said in the government's press release, "After years of determined effort, the western quoll, the brush-tailed possum and now the phascogale are thriving in those northern areas of SA and extinction has now been headed off. This program is a wonderful example of what can be achieved by committed, capable and like-minded partners."

The overarching mission of the DEW's 30-year Bounceback project was to manage the threats to particular species. This meant an effort to reduce fox and cat numbers as well as managing goat numbers.

A combination of habitat loss and an abundance of predators like foxes and cats led to the marsupials' near extinction.

Australia's continued mission of reintroducing animals on the brink of extinction is rebalancing ecosystems, playing a role in managing food sources and creating a healthy world for all living things.

McNamara noted that a shared, determined effort is the needed factor to create a better environment: "The importance of private/public partnerships in nature positive conservation and the collaboration that comes with it drives success."

