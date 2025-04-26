Local team tracks elusive species returning to remote wilderness: 'Boosting conservation efforts and aiding population recovery'

Once on the brink of extinction, Yangtze finless porpoises in China are rebounding, though they remain critically endangered.

Yangtze finless porpoises, affectionately referred to as the Yangtze River's "smiling angels," are on the IUCN Red List but have recently seen a 23.42% population growth thanks to local conservation efforts that prioritize ecological restoration.

Sadly, climate change and water pollution have impacted their habitat, and in 2013 the animals were officially classified as "critically endangered."

Along the Yangtze River, ecological restoration has been in process through the principle of "enhancing conservation while halting overdevelopment," according to People's Daily Online. Not only are the beloved porpoises seeing the positive impacts, but fish populations and local biodiversity are also experiencing a boost.

A local initiative from the Porpoise Tracking Project team set out to track the local porpoise population and their habitat in 2023. The team gathered key data and even used AI technology and sonic detection to enhance the accuracy of their efforts.

The porpoises' recovery is a sign that their river system is becoming healthier, driven by pollution cleanup, habitat restoration, and advanced monitoring technologies. These conservation efforts not only protect biodiversity but also benefit local communities by creating green public spaces, encouraging ecotourism, and fostering public engagement with nature.

The success of the project shows how community-driven conservation can transform polluted spaces into thriving public havens. It offers a hopeful blueprint for other regions seeking a cleaner, safer future for both people and wildlife.

On X, formerly known as Twitter, Global Times highlighted the project's innovation with "tools like satellite tracking and digital public awareness campaigns [that] are boosting conservation efforts and aiding population recovery."

Another X post, from JiangsuNow, highlighted "systematic ecological restoration efforts along the Yangtze River, which has attracted global attention."

