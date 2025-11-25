Golfer captures image of incredibly rare creature while out on course: 'People go their whole lifetime and not see this'

A rare bird was spotted far outside of its native territory, according to WCBS.

A common cuckoo was spotted at a golf course on Long Island, New York, recently. This was an exceedingly rare sight, as its range is typically restricted to Eurasia with migrations to Africa. A golfer, Roy William Gardner, was able to get a positive identification from an ornithologist nephew at UCLA.

"He said, 'What you have there is called a 'lifer.' People go their whole lifetime and not see this,'" said Gardner of his call to his nephew, per WCBS.

Word of the sighting traveled fast, resulting in many birders swarming the area for a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to glimpse the animal. The common cuckoo has been spotted only four times in America.

While this was an exciting phenomenon for bird-watchers, it's indicative of the damage that changing weather patterns have on migration routes. Many birds have had to move up their schedules to align with earlier springs, find new rest stops, or, like this cuckoo, be blown entirely off-course by storms.

This same trend has been spotted with endangered albatross sightings in California, the African hoopoe in Ireland, and the American black tern in England.

Survival for these visitors in new environments is a challenge. Without mates and needing to rely on a foreign diet, the cuckoo in Long Island faces an uphill battle.

On rare occasions, animals introduced into new areas free of the checks and balances they evolved can become invasive. In these instances, wildlife can create monopolies on vital resources and reduce biodiversity in their new home. The cattle egret is one such example.

At a golf course, the common cuckoo faces stress from human presence and exposure to harmful herbicides and pesticides. Protecting natural habitat can provide visiting birds a soft landing without those additional pressures.

Gardner's ornithologist nephew was impressed that his uncle was able to reach out with such clear photos.

"It's pretty amazing that my uncle, who's a non-birder, can send a text message from across the country," he said of the conversation, per WCBS.

