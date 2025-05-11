Officials investigate after hundreds of birds drop dead in eerie scene: 'Extremely confronting'

Officials launched an investigation after suspecting that hundreds of little corella birds died because of a common farming pesticide in New South Wales.

The Environment Protection Authority has now confirmed that the pesticide fenitrothion caused the mass deaths based on toxicology results.

What's happening?

As The Guardian reported, EPA toxicology tests revealed that fenitrothion was present in all of the dead birds.

This pesticide is routinely used to control insect pests in agricultural settings. It has impacted little corellas and sulphur-crested cockatoos in the wild.

Volunteer wildlife caregivers discovered "extremely confronting" scenes of the birds sick and dying. They witnessed the birds staggering, bleeding, paralyzed, and unable to fly in several local suburbs and near the University of Newcastle.

Last year, the Australian Pesticides and Veterinary Medicines Authority advised that fenitrothion is toxic to birds and poses an unacceptable risk.

That agency is now reviewing how fenitrothion is used and regulated. Meanwhile, fenitrothion is still legal and available for purchase.

Why are safe pesticides important?

Toxic pesticides like fenitrothion put the health of non-target species, including birds and even humans, at risk.

Many pesticides contain dangerous chemicals that contaminate food and water, making people and animals sick. Traditional pesticides can also harm beneficial insects like bees, which are essential to pollination and biodiversity.

Thousands of potentially harmful pesticide ingredients used today are still legal and unregulated worldwide. Even insecticides marketed as "safe" are turning out to have concerning adverse consequences.

What's being done to stop toxic pesticide use?

The EPA in New South Wales has asked that anyone with information about the pesticide's misuse or the birds' deaths come forward.

If an individual is found guilty of the negligent use of pesticides in New South Wales, there are penalties up to $500,000. For corporations, the fines can be as high as $2 million.

Fortunately, there are safe, natural pesticide alternatives that keep unwanted insects away while minimizing harm to natural ecosystems.

As an individual, you can limit your exposure to toxic pesticides by deterring pests from inhabiting your yard and garden without chemicals.

For example, you can grow basil to control pests naturally. You can also inhibit unwanted garden visitors with homemade solutions containing beer, garlic, onion, and pepper. Meanwhile, gardeners are successfully incorporating pollinator species of plants, such as cosmos, into their properties to attract beneficial insects that kill pest insects.

