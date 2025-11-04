Awe-struck birdwatchers witness unprecedented spectacle off US coast: 'The experience was absolute bedlam'

Birdwatchers on a small seabird tour off California's northern coast recently experienced the thrill of a lifetime, as the group spotted a critically endangered species from the Galápagos Islands region.

The waved albatross had never been sighted north of Costa Rica — until the birdwatchers saw it on their tour in early October.

This exceedingly rare species is instantly recognizable by its striking white head, long yellow bill, and enormous eight-foot wingspan. According to reports, the bird appeared off the Marin County coast and stayed near the boat for about 45 minutes.

"The experience was absolute bedlam," tour leader Peter Colasanti told The Press Democrat. "This is a bird that is critically endangered, it's glamorous, it's big, it's beautiful, and it has never appeared in the United States of America."

Experts say that while this albatross likely wandered far from home, its presence is an example of the importance of monitoring endangered wildlife through modern conservation efforts, including trail cameras and long-range observation programs.

These technologies help scientists track population changes, identify migratory patterns, and document rare events such as this one. Regular tracking of wildlife provides crucial data for managing endangered species and protecting marine biodiversity.



Ecologically sound ecosystems rely on the survival of species, including the albatross, that act as scavengers and contribute to healthy and balanced marine environments. Safeguarding these species supports the health of oceans, which are essential for global food systems and coastal communities.

Better management of natural resources, such as minimizing plastic waste and regulating fishing methods, can help ensure that future generations continue to have similar encounters.

"It was thrilling and humbling to see such an incredible, rare flying behemoth," said birder Mike Carozza, one of the eyewitnesses. "Being around so many nature lovers, who have seen countless awe-inspiring rare things in faraway places, as they went bananas like they had just won the bird Super Bowl was just as exciting. Not often you're hugging strangers in the middle of the ocean."

