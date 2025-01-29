Officials warn common herbicide used in the US is 'too dangerous' — but it's still legal to spray here

These worrying findings highlight the immediate need to ban the herbicide.

A herbicide currently banned in 70 countries has been deemed unsafe by U.S. officials, yet it is still allowed to be used on farms.

What's happening?

There is an ongoing battle to outlaw the herbicide paraquat worldwide because of the harm it causes to wildlife and human health. However, the toxic chemical is still legal in the U.S. and was reapproved for use by the EPA in 2024.

As a result, the nonprofit Earthjustice filed a lawsuit supported by various farming and environmental groups to challenge the EPA's ruling. Nation of Change reported that the agency will be obligated to review its approval of paraquat under California law.

As part of this reevaluation, the California Department of Pesticide Regulation conducted a preliminary investigation, confirming paraquat's link to human health issues such as Parkinson's disease and cancer.

The findings also determined that some birds and mammals, including endangered species like the San Joaquin kit fox and Swainson's hawk, could be harmed if they come into contact with the herbicide.

"The evidence continues to mount that paraquat is just too dangerous," said Jonathan Evans, environmental health legal director at the Center for Biological Diversity, per Nation of Change.

These worrying findings underscore the immediate need to ban the herbicide, but the full evaluation is not required to be completed until January 2029, according to the Department of Pesticide Regulation.

Why is banning pesticides important?

Pesticides can affect human health, devastate biodiversity, and degrade natural ecosystems. Many of these chemicals have been linked to serious health issues, including reproductive complications, cancer, and developmental delays in children.

They also negatively impact animal populations and have been proven to contribute to the current decline in populations of many birds, insects, and other animals. This includes pollinators such as bees, and their loss could have a devastating effect on global food production.

What can you do about pesticide use?

Getting involved in advocating for stronger regulations and supporting your local organic farmers is one way to send a message to big agriculture that you don't support the use of pesticides.

As seen in this case, if enough people voice their concerns, there is more chance that positive changes can be made.

On a more personal level, shopping for organic produce and food produced using sustainable methods can help reduce your exposure to these toxic chemicals, lowering your risk of any resulting health issues.

