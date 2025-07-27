Experts thrilled as rare bird arrives on coastline far from native habitat: 'We came here hoping to see it'

When birds end up far from their normal range, it's a behavior called vagrancy.

Birdwatchers on the Northumberland coast in England spotted a rare American black tern named Nigella, who was originally thought to be a Nigel until she laid eggs, Chronicle Live reported.

The bird turned up earlier this month at the National Trust's Long Nanny nesting site, surprising both rangers and visiting nature lovers. It's a big deal because it is the bird's sixth year returning in a row.

Nigella has been drawing birdwatchers and enthusiasts from all around the area. "Obviously that's a rare one that we don't see, and we came here hoping to see it amongst other things," said Steve Duffield, a wildlife tour guide on the island, to Chronicle Live.

The tern may have been blown off course by strong winds at some point around 2020, Chronicle Live reported, which led her to make an appearance outside of the U.S. and Canada. Unfortunately, Nigella's mating partner did not return with her this year, but her appearance shows how important protected sites like Long Nanny Nature Reserve are for the changing habitat environments.

When birds end up far from their normal range, which is a behavior called vagrancy, it can be a sign of shifting migration patterns. These sightings might indicate that birds are exploring new places because of the changes in our environment, according to Audubon research.

Both the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service and Audubon have started protecting nesting areas and tracking the birds to help bring them back. In the Prairie Pothole Region, between 2021 and 2024, black tern sightings went from 33 to 362, according to the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service.

Nigella's return is an exciting sighting due to its rarity, but it is also a reminder of how important protected spaces are. Not only do protected spaces like the Long Nanny give birds like her a chance to survive, but the return of rare animals gives people a chance to take local action and connect more with nature while enjoying these animals' return — from a distance.

Join our free newsletter for good news and useful tips, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.