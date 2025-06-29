  • Outdoors Outdoors

Researchers make astonishing new discovery about impact of planting trees: 'It's a crucial part of the picture'

"Its conclusion is cautiously optimistic."

by Jamie Speka
"Its conclusion is cautiously optimistic."

Photo Credit: iStock

A new study released by researchers at the University of California, Riverside, has found that planting trees can help cool the planet in the face of rising global temperatures. However, even if every tree lost to deforestation since the 19th century were replanted, it would not offset human-generated planet warming; that can only be undone through cutting pollution.

Researchers modeled forests by discovering their pre-industrial make-up and found that the trees could lower the global average temperature by 0.34 degrees Celsius (.61 degrees Fahrenheit), a figure that is only a quarter of the 1.1 degrees Celsius (2.3 degrees Fahrenheit) the planet has experienced. 

The study found that in tropical areas, trees have a more powerful cooling effect as they are more efficient at absorbing carbon and they produce greater BVOCs, which are biogenic volatile organic compounds that are crucial to reflecting sunlight and producing cloud formation. 

Bob Allen, a climate scientist who led the study, said, "When you include these chemical effects, the net cooling impact becomes more significant. It's a crucial part of the picture."

This study is different from other modeling studies on reforestation because it zooms in on the tree's ability to produce a chemical cooling effect, rather than just how trees remove carbon from the atmosphere.

It's not just a potential for atmospheric cooling that researchers looked at. A 2.5% reduction in atmospheric dust dramatically improved air quality when forests were modeled at their preindustrial levels, according to the researchers. Poor air quality is responsible for about 7 million premature deaths globally each year, and reforestation is key to mitigating these impacts.

Watch now: Giant snails invading New York City?

Researchers addressed that the modeled scenario is unlikely as it would require prioritizing forests over housing and industrialism. Nevertheless, it does highlight the incredible power of trees in making a dent in human-generated climate destruction.

"Its conclusion is cautiously optimistic: forest restoration is a meaningful part of the climate solution, but not a substitute for cutting fossil fuel use,"  according to the university write-up.

Most compelling are the localized effects that can come from smaller efforts

"Smaller efforts can still have a real impact on regional climates," Antony Thomas, a graduate student and co-author of the study, said. "Restoration doesn't have to happen everywhere at once to make a difference."

Do you worry about air pollution in and around your home?

Yes — always 💯

Yes — often 😷

Yes — sometimes 😟

No — never 🙅

Click your choice to see results and speak your mind.

Join our free newsletter for good news and useful tips, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.

Cool Picks

"You’ll feel so much more confident in your clean-energy decisions."
Tech

How the Expedia of solar panels helps homeowners save money and avoid a common trap: 'Giving you confidence in the systems'

"Not bad for February in Northeast Ohio."
Home

Homeowner easily debunks myth about solar panels one month after installing new system: 'Passive income is always welcome'

"I'm very happy with the result."
Home

This innovative company will install solar panels on your roof with no upfront costs — here's how its business model works

REI Resupply trade-in program for old outdoor gear
Home

REI makes it easy to find steep discounts on used gear and clothing — and you can make big money selling your old stuff too

Cool Divider
TCD-Newsletter
x