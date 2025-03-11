Officials share incredible before-and-after photos of massive project in impenetrable forest: 'The goal is reforestation with species that support wildlife'

"While it may look different now, in a few years, this space will be a thriving forest once again."

La Crescent, Minnesota, is on a mission to reclaim its forests. What was once a lush hardwood forest was overwhelmed by aggressive invasive species, suffocating native biodiversity, according to Caledonia Argus News. But thanks to an ambitious restoration project, the city is transforming Stoney Point's ecosystem back to its natural state — and the before-and-after results are striking.

With the roar of heavy machinery, forestry crews have been working tirelessly to clear overgrown buckthorn, honeysuckle, and bittersweet vines from an 8.5-acre stretch of land. This is the first phase of a two-year project led by the city of La Crescent, following expert recommendations from Minnesota Department of Natural Resources forester Val Green. Supported by a $40,700 Conservation Partners Legacy Grant, the initiative combines forestry mowing, targeted herbicide treatments, and strategic replanting of native trees to reestablish a thriving hardwood forest.

"For decades, invasive species have been outcompeting native vegetation, making it nearly impossible for wildlife to thrive," said Jason Ludwigson, the city's Sustainability Coordinator, per Caledonia Argus News. "The goal is reforestation with species that support wildlife."

What once looked like an impenetrable thicket is now open terrain ready for new life. Ku-Le Forestry, the company spearheading the invasive species removal, has methodically mulched dense undergrowth, restoring sunlight to the forest floor. This technique not only eliminates invasive species but also prevents soil erosion and enriches the land with organic material.

"Forests require certain fungi to thrive, and leaving the chips behind helps maintain that environment," explained Erik Thomsen, owner of Ku-Le Forestry. "It's a much more sustainable approach than burning."

Beyond eliminating invasives, incorporating native plants into landscaping offers numerous benefits. Native species require less water and maintenance than non-native alternatives, helping homeowners and communities save money on upkeep and lowering water bills. They also foster a healthier ecosystem by providing essential habitat for pollinators like bees and butterflies, which play a crucial role in food production by supporting the growth of fruits, vegetables, and flowers.

With the land now cleared, the focus shifts to long-term management. Over the next two years, crews will monitor regrowth, applying targeted treatments to keep invasive species at bay. Then, in the spring of 2026, volunteers will plant native hardwoods — including red oak, white oak, hickory, and sugar maple — restoring essential habitat for local wildlife.

Beyond ecological benefits, this transformation will also enhance recreational access. Plans are in place to reestablish public hiking trails designed with sustainability in mind to prevent erosion and minimize human impact.

"While it may look different now, in a few years, this space will be a thriving forest once again," Ludwigson said to Caledonia Argus News.

Residents eager to contribute can participate in the city's public tree-planting event, scheduled around Arbor Day in 2026. Those interested in volunteering can reach out to Ludwigson at jludwigson@cityoflacrescent-mn.gov.

By restoring Stoney Point to its former glory, La Crescent is preserving its natural heritage and setting an example for community-led conservation. The work ensures that future generations will enjoy a thriving native forest that benefits both people and wildlife.

