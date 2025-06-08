New report predicts multiple record-breaking heatwaves within next 5 years — here's what you need to know

In 2024, we saw the warmest year on record for our planet. In fact, we've seen the 10 warmest years on record just in the last decade alone. And according to an alarming new report, we can likely expect more of the same heading into 2030.

What's happening?

In a May 28 press release, the World Meteorological Organization revealed that global temperatures are expected to continue at or near record levels over the next five years. The WMO offered a bleak outlook on what regions all around the world can expect.

As noted by the report, there is an 80% chance that at least one of the next five years will surpass 2024 as the warmest on record. Altogether, there is even a higher chance that at least one of the next five years will be more than 2.7 degrees Fahrenheit above the average temperature set between 1850 and 1900.

Although the planet has experienced periods of warming and cooling before, the incredible rate of the global temperature increase over the last few decades sets it apart from ordinary heat waves. The WMO has linked the record warmth with the presence of critical climate issues around the world.

The WMO warns that this continual increase in temperatures can lead to even more extreme climate events over the next few years.

"Every additional fraction of a degree of warming drives more harmful heatwaves, extreme rainfall events, intense droughts, melting of ice sheets, sea ice, and glaciers, heating of the ocean, and rising sea levels," the press release read.

Why is setting global temperature records important?

To make matters worse, the WMO also predicts that temperatures in the Arctic are expected to continue to increase at an ever greater rate than the global average temperature. This may contribute to the threat of catastrophic melting of polar ice sheets and glaciers. Not only will this lead to the threat of rising sea levels, but it may also greatly alter regional climate patterns and affect ecosystems and human activities.

These disruptions can increase mortality and morbidity from heat exposure, respiratory illnesses, and cardiovascular diseases. Long-term heat waves can also be accompanied by periods of stagnant air, leading to increases in air pollution, especially in dense urban populations.

WMO deputy secretary-general Ko Barrett emphasized the impact that rising global temperatures will have on communities.

"We have just experienced the ten warmest years on record. Unfortunately, this WMO report provides no sign of respite over the coming years, and this means that there will be a growing negative impact on our economies, our daily lives, our ecosystems, and our planet," Barrett said.

What's being done about the rising global temperature?

While the looming threat of increased global temperatures can be overwhelming, many countries around the world are enacting policies to work towards a cooler future. Developed in 2015, the Paris Agreement is a "legally binding international treaty on climate change" that has been adopted by 195 countries.

The Paris Agreement aims to limit the increase in the global average temperature to below 3.6 degrees Fahrenheit above pre-industrial levels. Ideally, the treaty continues to push efforts to limit the temperature increase to 2.7 degrees Fahrenheit. The agreement encourages countries to cut down on pollution while also emphasizing the importance of financial and technological advancements for developing nations to help them mitigate and adapt to the evolving climate.

According to Barrett, looking ahead to the future and studying climate patterns will go a long way to combat this worldwide issue.

"Continued climate monitoring and prediction is essential to provide decision-makers with science-based tools and information to help us adapt," Barrett added.

