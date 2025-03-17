New report uncovers staggering global death toll linked to one factor: 'All countries are affected'

"The Global North is not ready yet with disaster risk management."

We've seen weather events like devastating floods and extreme temperatures more in the headlines lately, and a new report has revealed the staggering toll on human life over the past three decades. The findings, published by DW, underscore how rising global temperatures have supercharged weather events like storms and heat waves.

What's happening?

According to the Climate Risk Index 2025 compiled by Germanwatch, extreme weather events like hurricanes, droughts, floods, and wildfires have caused massive destruction, killing nearly 800,000 people and displacing millions over the last 30 years.

The index compiled data from 1993 to 2022, ranking the countries most affected by climate-related disasters. The rankings reflect not just the frequency of extreme weather events but also the scale of human and economic losses. At the top of the list were Dominica, China, and Honduras. However, the report emphasizes that no nation is immune to the effects of extreme weather.

"The results show that all countries are affected worldwide. It does not differentiate between Global North and South," said Germanwatch's Lina Adil. "The main message there is that the Global North is not ready yet with disaster risk management and with adaptation."

Why is extreme weather important?

While extreme weather has always existed, scientists agree that human-generated pollution makes it more frequent and severe. Human behavior, especially relying on dirty energy by burning oil, coal, and gas, is a big contributor to overheating our planet.

Changing climate trends are making storms and other natural disasters more destructive than ever before. Warmer ocean temperatures fuel stronger hurricanes, shifting rainfall patterns, worsening droughts and floods, and prolonging heat waves that pose dangers to human health.

The growing intensity of storms, temperatures, and natural disasters is bad for both people and global economies. Vulnerable communities, especially in lower-income regions, are hit the hardest. These disasters take lives and lead to food and water shortages, infrastructure damage, and displacement, putting extra strain on governments and rescue organizations.

What's being done about extreme weather?

It's clear that we need to take steps to slow global warming while also adapting to changing weather and climate patterns. We've seen innovative ways of adapting to changing climate patterns in farming, architecture, energy, and technology.

Governments and organizations are investing in climate resilience, from strengthening infrastructure to expanding early warning systems. Companies and nations are also making moves away from dirty energy contributing to planet-heating pollution.

People can also make a difference by reducing their carbon footprint and supporting proactive climate policies — consider making your next car an EV or voting for pro-climate candidates. Of course, being educated on critical climate issues is always a great place to start and learn where you can make an impact.

