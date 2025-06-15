Researchers discover revolutionary material that could transform modern cooling systems: 'It marks a significant leap'

Solid-state thermoelectric refrigeration technology made with nano-engineered materials could be the answer to more energy-efficient and scalable cooling systems.

Researchers at the Johns Hopkins Applied Physics Laboratory who worked alongside engineers from Samsung Electronics published their findings in a study shared by TechXplore.

It demonstrated the improvements in heat-pumping efficiency and capacity gained through these high-performance materials, known as controlled hierarchically engineered superlattice structures (CHESS), which were invented at APL.

As global demand for cooling systems grows amid rising temperatures, there's an increased need for more energy-efficient and compact cooling solutions as a scalable alternative to traditional compressor-based refrigeration, the report explained.

CHESS technology is the outcome of 10 years of APL research involving advanced nano-engineered thermoelectric materials. It was initially developed for national security applications and subsequently used for noninvasive cooling therapies involving prosthetics.

"This real-world demonstration of refrigeration using new thermoelectric materials showcases the capabilities of nano-engineered CHESS thin films," said Rama Venkatasubramanian, principal investigator of the joint project and chief technologist for thermoelectrics at APL.

"It marks a significant leap in cooling technology and sets the stage for translating advances in thermoelectric materials into practical, large-scale, energy-efficient refrigeration applications," he added.

Conventional cooling systems are often bulky, energy-intensive, and rely on harmful chemical refrigerants such as hydrofluorocarbons. These are synthetic planet-warming gases that are far more potent than CO2 and account for around 2% of total atmospheric emissions.

The new CHESS system uses solid-state components and cools by using electrons to move heat through specialized conductor materials, according to the report. It reduces the need for moving parts or harmful chemicals, resulting in refrigerators that are quiet, compact, and require less maintenance.

This technology could be scaled for a variety of uses, including next-generation heat pumps, medical applications, and more.

Air conditioning alone accounts for approximately 10% of global electricity consumption, and the United Nations predicts that nearly two-thirds of global households will have them by 2050, highlighting the urgent need for more efficient appliances to reduce the strain on electrical grids.

By using CHESS materials, the APL team was able to achieve a nearly 100% improvement in efficiency over traditional thermoelectric materials.

When applied in a fully integrated refrigeration system, the report says they achieved a 70% uptick in efficiency, which is a significant step forward from bulk thermoelectric devices.

Not only that, but the CHESS thin-film technology uses only around 0.0003 cubic centimeters of material per refrigeration unit.

That's equivalent to about a single grain of sand, and the reduction in materials opens up the use of semiconductor chip production tools to help drive lower costs and more widespread adoption.

"The success of this collaborative effort demonstrates that high-efficiency solid-state refrigeration is not only scientifically viable but manufacturable at scale," said Susan Ehrlich, an APL technology commercialization manager.

"We're looking forward to continued research and technology transfer opportunities with companies as we work toward translating these innovations into practical, real-world applications."

