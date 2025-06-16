Experts make haunting prediction about global state in next 5 years — here's what you need to know

There is "no sign of respite over the coming years."

Even in a time when we know temperatures are rising, top weather officials find some of the latest global heat predictions "shocking."

What's happening?

Over the next five years, the Financial Times reports, experts believe the average global temperature may rise to nearly 3.6 degrees Fahrenheit over pre-industrial levels for the first time.

The World Meteorological Organization warns that annual temperatures from 2025 through 2029 will likely be anywhere from 2.2 to 3.4 degrees Fahrenheit warmer than the average temperatures from 1850 to 1900.

The mean global temperature over the next five years is expected to be at least 2.7 degrees Fahrenheit warmer, which is considered a key threshold.

The Paris Agreement, an international climate treaty, stipulates that the world should try to limit temperature increases to well below 3.6 degrees Fahrenheit, and ideally to 2.7 degrees Fahrenheit or less. But the Financial Times reports that these latest projections wouldn't necessarily be considered a breach of that treaty, as such an increase would need to be measured over at least two decades.

This report continues a trend of recent, widespread warming across the planet. Last year was the hottest in recorded history, and the past decade represents the 10 warmest years on record.

There is "no sign of respite over the coming years, and this means that there will be a growing negative impact on our economies, our daily lives, our ecosystems and our planet," WMO deputy secretary-general Ko Barrett told the Financial Times.

Why are rising temperatures important?

A warming planet has several potentially devastating consequences.

A global temperature increase of 3.6 degrees Fahrenheit could result in fewer crops being grown and more than one-third of the global population being exposed to extreme heat, the Financial Times reports.

It could also increase the likelihood and severity of other extreme weather, such as hurricanes, tornadoes, and floods. One expert has likened a warming climate to "steroids for weather."

What can I do?

When it comes to warming temperatures and extreme weather, knowledge and preparation are key.

Knowledge comes in the form of understanding important climate issues and what drives these changes. From there, you can take actions in your everyday life to reduce your carbon footprint and use your voice to advocate for necessary change.

Preparation comes in many forms, including preparing your home against the blackouts that can occur during heat waves. If large-scale outages do occur, having an alternative power source, such as solar panels with battery storage, can literally be a lifesaver.

