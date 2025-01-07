Satellite images reveal illegal deforestation is out of control in crucial region — here's what needs to be done

Authorities are also investigating the colonies since some of the land grab coincides with Indigenous communities.

Illegal deforestation is wiping out a significant portion of the Peruvian Amazon Rainforest. According to a report by Mongabay, satellite images have recently revealed that deforestation around Mennonite colonies is especially high.

What's happening?

Known for their industrial agriculture, Mennonites are a group of conservative Christians who have been settling colonies across Latin America over the last decade. However, due to their development, deforestation in the Peruvian Amazon has dramatically increased.

The Monitoring of the Andean Amazon Project (MAAP) examined all five Mennonite colonies in Peru (Chipiar, Vanderland, Osterreich, Providencia, and Masisea) and found that deforestation was persistent as of September 2024.

In fact, data from MAAP revealed their activities have caused deforestation to jump from zero in 2017 to 21,400 acres in 2024.

"It is clear the Mennonites will continue growing population and expanding deforestation if the government does not implement more effective strategies," senior research specialist and director of MAAP Matt Finer told Mongabay by email.

What's more, earlier investigations conducted by Mongabay have determined that a significant portion of the land taken by the Mennonites is likely illegal. Peruvian authorities are also investigating the colonies since some of the land grab coincides with Indigenous communities.

Why is deforestation in the Amazon concerning?

The Amazon Rainforest is a biodiversity hotspot, home to millions of plant and animal species. Widespread deforestation not only destroys the land but also wipes out crucial habitat and food sources, threatening the entire ecosystem.

Deforestation also impacts the amount of carbon in the atmosphere, as trees are natural carbon sinks. As a result, wiping out entire swaths of trees removes essential carbon absorption that helps keep the planet cool.

What's being done about Mennonite deforestation in Peru?

MAAP's satellite images and deforestation reports are raising alarm among key stakeholders.

"We delivered a pair of confidential reports to the Peruvian government in early October alerting them to the continuing deforestation in Chipiar and also Vanderland," Finer told Mongabay.

Moving forward, MAAP hopes policymakers in Peru take the necessary actions to combat deforestation. In other parts of the Amazon, like Brazil, officials have been able to reduce deforestation through land protection initiatives.

