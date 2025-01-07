  • Outdoors Outdoors

Satellite images reveal illegal deforestation is out of control in crucial region — here's what needs to be done

Authorities are also investigating the colonies since some of the land grab coincides with Indigenous communities.

by Juliana Marino
Authorities are also investigating the colonies since some of the land grab coincides with Indigenous communities.

Photo Credit: iStock

Illegal deforestation is wiping out a significant portion of the Peruvian Amazon Rainforest. According to a report by Mongabay, satellite images have recently revealed that deforestation around Mennonite colonies is especially high. 

What's happening?

Known for their industrial agriculture, Mennonites are a group of conservative Christians who have been settling colonies across Latin America over the last decade. However, due to their development, deforestation in the Peruvian Amazon has dramatically increased. 

The Monitoring of the Andean Amazon Project (MAAP) examined all five Mennonite colonies in Peru (Chipiar, Vanderland, Osterreich, Providencia, and Masisea) and found that deforestation was persistent as of September 2024. 

In fact, data from MAAP revealed their activities have caused deforestation to jump from zero in 2017 to 21,400 acres in 2024. 

"It is clear the Mennonites will continue growing population and expanding deforestation if the government does not implement more effective strategies," senior research specialist and director of MAAP Matt Finer told Mongabay by email.

What's more, earlier investigations conducted by Mongabay have determined that a significant portion of the land taken by the Mennonites is likely illegal. Peruvian authorities are also investigating the colonies since some of the land grab coincides with Indigenous communities. 

Watch now: Would you wear a shirt made out of oysters?

Why is deforestation in the Amazon concerning?

The Amazon Rainforest is a biodiversity hotspot, home to millions of plant and animal species. Widespread deforestation not only destroys the land but also wipes out crucial habitat and food sources, threatening the entire ecosystem

Deforestation also impacts the amount of carbon in the atmosphere, as trees are natural carbon sinks. As a result, wiping out entire swaths of trees removes essential carbon absorption that helps keep the planet cool. 

What's being done about Mennonite deforestation in Peru?

MAAP's satellite images and deforestation reports are raising alarm among key stakeholders. 

🗣️ Do you think America does a good job of protecting its natural beauty?

🔘 Definitely 👍

🔘 Only in some areas ☝️

🔘 No way 👎

🔘 I'm not sure 🤷

🗳️ Click your choice to see results and speak your mind

"We delivered a pair of confidential reports to the Peruvian government in early October alerting them to the continuing deforestation in Chipiar and also Vanderland," Finer told Mongabay.

Moving forward, MAAP hopes policymakers in Peru take the necessary actions to combat deforestation. In other parts of the Amazon, like Brazil, officials have been able to reduce deforestation through land protection initiatives

Join our free newsletter for good news and useful tips, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.

Cool Picks

"You’ll feel so much more confident in your clean-energy decisions."
Tech

How the Expedia of solar panels helps homeowners save money and avoid a common trap: 'Giving you confidence in the systems'

IRA Savings Calculator
Home

How much could you save with the Inflation Reduction Act? This interactive tool will tell you

That means a lower energy bill and less toxic fumes from dirty fuels being burned.
Business

This startup could save you thousands with the first 'intelligent' hot water heater of its kind: 'You can get up to 500% efficiency'

Once you send back your Take Back Bag full of clothes, you get $30 worth of "Trashie Cash."
Home

This simple bag lets you make money by recycling your old stuff — here's how it works and where to get one

Cool Divider
TCD-Newsletter
x