New report reveals historic shift that is cutting energy bills for millions of households: 'Everyone, everywhere has access to the cheapest form of energy'

Australia just achieved an incredible milestone in its energy transition. Renewable power delivered almost half of the country's electricity during the final quarter of 2024, according to data from the Australian Energy Market Operator, The Guardian reported.

This breakthrough marks the historic moment when coal-powered generation shrank to less than half of the energy mix. The transition to greener energy options pushed pollution measurements to their lowest points ever across the country's National Electricity Market.

On Nov. 6, clean energy sources made up over three-quarters of the market's power needs. Home solar panels and commercial solar farms set new production records, with residential installations growing by nearly one-fifth and utility-scale solar expanding by almost one-tenth.

This green energy success comes as conventional power plants face mounting troubles. Coal facilities experienced significant breakdowns during the quarter, with black coal plants operating at their poorest reliability ever (shrinking 6.5%). Brown coal generation dropped to unprecedented lows (falling 9.2% compared to the same period in 2023).

These shifts bring tangible advantages to Australian households. Locally produced renewable power reduces dependence on fuel imports and boosts national energy security. Consumers typically enjoy more predictable and cost-effective energy bills as clean energy capacity expands.

Our shared environment benefits, too. Decreased pollution means healthier air, fewer respiratory issues, and reduced stress on ecological systems.

"Renewable energy supplied a record 46% of the market's electricity, peaking at 75.6% for a period on 6 November, driving emissions to record low levels," said Violette Mouchaileh, AEMO executive general manager for reform delivery.

"We are building an energy grid so everyone, everywhere has access to the cheapest form of energy at any given time," Climate Change and Energy Minister Chris Bowen added.

The transformation continues despite obstacles such as increased nighttime usage, grid connection limitations, and a heat wave that pushed electricity demand to its highest level ever. Even with these complications, renewable energy can satisfy Australia's growing power requirements while reducing pollution to historically minimal levels.

