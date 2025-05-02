New report reveals potential nightmare scenario for over 300,000 US residents: 'It's not some nebulous impact'

This growing risk mirrors changes happening across the country.

By 2050, nearly 324,000 people across New Jersey could face a serious challenge: stronger coastal floods that could disrupt daily life, according to a new report from Climate Central.

As seas rise and storms get supercharged by the planet-overheating pollution from burning dirty energy sources, both coastal and inland communities are preparing for bigger changes than many might expect.

What's happening?

A new study from Climate Central found that nearly 324,000 New Jersey residents could be at risk from severe coastal flooding by 2050, as reported by the Philadelphia Inquirer.

It's not just beach towns like Wildwood and North Wildwood — where over 90% of residents could be impacted — but also inland areas like Camden, Burlington, and parts of Philadelphia, thanks to rising waters from tidal rivers like the Delaware.

Researchers combined the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration's sea level projections with local population and building data to show that floods expected only "once in a century" could happen about 10 times more often by 2050.

As Kelly Van Baalen of Climate Central pointed out, "It's not some nebulous impact to polar bears or people living in the future, but flooding in my own town."

Why is rising flood risk important?

Flooding isn't just an inconvenience — it damages homes, shuts down businesses, and makes it harder for communities to recover after storms.

About one in five people living in flood-prone areas is 65 or older, making them especially vulnerable.

While extreme weather events have always existed, scientists agree that human-driven changes to the climate now supercharge these events, making storms and floods stronger, more frequent, and more dangerous to our communities.

The pollution blanket caused by burning dirty energy is warming the Earth, raising sea levels, and reshaping coastlines.

This growing risk mirrors changes happening across the country, from Florida to New York, where real estate markets and infrastructure are adapting to new climate realities.

What's being done about rising flood risk?

Thankfully, real solutions are already underway. New Jersey's Department of Environmental Protection is restoring coastal wetlands, natural buffers that help absorb storm surges.

Cities are updating building codes, reinforcing flood defenses, and rethinking how neighborhoods are built to better stand up to future storms.

Broader efforts, like the restoration of wetlands and the implementation of urban climate adaptation strategies, are also helping communities become more resilient.

If you're curious about how you can make an impact, exploring critical climate issues is a great place to start.

You can also help shrink pollution at home by installing solar panels through trusted programs such as EnergySage, supporting greener transportation, and backing local community resilience projects.

Join our free newsletter for good news and useful tips, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.