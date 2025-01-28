Property owner faces hefty penalty after willfully defying court order: 'He has avoided and neglected his responsibility'

"Williams has 30 days to pay the penalty or appeal it."

Owning property doesn't necessarily mean you can do whatever you want on it. One homeowner learned first-hand the consequences of unauthorized building on his property near Camas, Washington, that ultimately compromised the surrounding wetlands.

In a press release by the Washington State Department of Ecology, the Department issued a hefty fine of $71,800 to property owner Chad Williams for damaging protected land and failing to restore and mitigate the damages.

According to the press release, the city approved Williams' construction plans, but Williams also needed a permit from the Department of Ecology to begin construction — a critical step he neglected. Without the Department's authorization, he cleared the plants on his wetlands property and covered the wetland with dirt to build a house, a driveway, and an outdoor shop.

Wetlands are crucial natural buffers between large bodies of water and land. They prevent flood surges and subsequent damage. According to the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency, wetlands are capable of absorbing and storing typically three-acre feet of floodwater (three acres of land, one foot deep) per acre.

Wetlands also filter the water of sediments and pollutants, as the Delaware Department of Natural Resources and Environmental Control explained, and provide a habitat and breeding ground for critical wildlife, including birds, fish, shellfish, and other organisms, per the EPA.

Altering wetlands with covered dirt or physical structures impairs the land's ability to prevent and reduce flood damage. This also affects water quality, allows shoreline erosion, and destroys critical wildlife habitat, according to the U.S. Geological Survey.

Wetlands are critical ecosystems that need protection from degradation and destruction. Fernanda Samuel of Angola has been protecting the mangroves of her childhood since 2016. You can join her in the fight to conserve and restore these crucial ecosystems nationwide and globally by using your voice to urge government wetland protective policies and initiatives.

"Williams intentionally did work that damaged known wetlands on his property without a permit," said Joenne McGerr, the agency's program manager for the Shorelands and Environmental Assistance Program, per the press release.

Upon discovering the wetlands damage, the Department worked with Williams to devise solutions to restore the land. This resulted in a signed agreement between the two parties.

"Unfortunately, despite multiple attempts to assist him, he has avoided and neglected his responsibility," McGerr said, per the press release.

"Williams has 30 days to pay the penalty or appeal it to Washington's Pollution Control Hearing Board," the press release read.

