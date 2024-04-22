Community organization gives homeowners tools needed to ward off natural disasters: 'We do a lot with what we have'

Members serve as a shining example of what's possible when communities come together to tackle the greatest challenges of our time.

In New Orleans, amid the sweltering heat and ever-looming threat of natural disasters, the Center for Sustainable Engagement and Development stands as a beacon of hope and resilience.

Founded after the devastating Hurricane Katrina in 2005, CSED, or Sustain the Nine, has dedicated itself to revitalizing the Lower 9th Ward. Its mission goes beyond mere restoration; it's about fostering a community empowered with the tools of sustainability to protect its environment and future.

The Lower 9th Ward, with its vibrant culture and tight-knit community, embodies both the spirit of New Orleans and the consequences of a damaged environment. Vulnerable to rising temperatures and coastal erosion, this predominantly Black neighborhood stands on the front lines of environmental injustice.

For chief executive Arthur Johnson and his team, the path toward sustainability begins with education. They believe in empowering residents with knowledge about their environment and how to safeguard it. Through initiatives such as community classrooms and hands-on internships, they instill a sense of ownership and agency among locals, transforming them from bystanders to stewards of their surroundings.

"It's not supposed to be manicured and look so pretty. It's a natural habitat. The birds and everything you see here — it's a haven right in your own backyard," said Johnson, according to The Washington Post.

One of Sustain the Nine's key initiatives is tackling the pressing issue of coastal erosion. Through partnerships with other nonprofits and innovative projects such as glass recycling and tree nurseries, it's actively working to restore and protect the fragile wetlands that buffer New Orleans from the ravages of hurricanes. By harnessing local resources and community expertise, the group is proving that meaningful change can happen from the ground up.

Looking to the future, Sustain the Nine's vision is as bold as it is inspiring. With plans to expand educational programs and scale up environmental initiatives, it's laying the groundwork for a more sustainable and resilient Big Easy. But beyond the borders of the city, members serve as a shining example of what's possible when communities come together to tackle the greatest challenges of our time.

"It's not a million-dollar program. It's not a $100,000 program. Hell, it's not even a $50,000 program. But we do a lot with what we have," Johnson said.

In a world facing unprecedented environmental threats, perhaps that's the most powerful lesson of all.

