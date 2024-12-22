The 'Expedia of solar panels' makes comparing quotes simple — you'll never have to deal with pushy salespeople again

Many homeowners are turning to solar panels for energy, but it can be difficult to navigate all of the options. Unfortunately, there's no marketplace to easily choose the most efficient and cost-effective solar panel systems. That's where EnergySage comes in.

The scoop

EnergySage is an online guide for comparing solar panel quotes from installers in your area.

To find quotes, you put in your ZIP code, what kind of property you want to install solar panels in, whether you own or rent, and whether you are shopping for everyone else. When you enter your address, EnergySage uses Google Project Sunroof to find the best solar panel options for your residence or property.

Then, you can compare prices and options from installers near you. It's kind of like Expedia, but instead of comparing hotel and travel options, you are looking at the most reliable options for solar energy. EnergySage is basically the Expedia of solar panels.

"Over one in five people looking to go solar in the United States visit EnergySage.com at least once before their installation," EnergySage president and COO Charlie Hadlow told The Cool Down. "We have saved homeowners over $100 million by helping them spend 20% less than the national average on home energy projects."

How it's working

EnergySage's website provides clear pricing options to ensure you are not misled when trying to install solar panels.

TCD NEWSLETTER Your personal guide to a cleaner, cooler future

"Many other companies are always trying their best to get someone to buy something, at the highest price," Hadlow said. "We are dedicated to providing knowledge and transparency that empower people to make the best choices for themselves, their families, and their homes."

With EnergySage, you can get quick estimates and calculate just how much you will be saving.

"We make pricing transparent," Hadlow told TCD. "We don't use high-pressure sales tactics. And we maintain your privacy along the way. Our whole service is free for homeowners and renters."

🗣️ If you were to install home solar panels, which of these factors would be your primary motivation?

🗳️ Click your choice to see results and speak your mind

Solar panels provide reliable and money-saving energy production for your home or business. According to the U.S. Department of Energy, solar energy is "financially more attractive than any other low-risk investment." For some homeowners, the savings can be as high as $1,500 a year on electricity bills.









In addition to money savings that include tax credits, solar helps reduce planet-warming gas pollution, improves air quality, and reduces water usage.

"We don't require a phone number, so you don't get bombarded with sales calls," Hadlow said to TCD. "Instead, you message with installers right on our platform. Our expert analysts and researchers developed a unique rating system that helps you understand the quality of solar panels and inverters, giving you confidence in the systems you are being quoted."

What people are saying

Finding the right solar panel installer is important, and people are finding success through EnergySage.

"Use EnergySage, it's no cost to you and no obligation," one Redditor explained. "I received around 6 quotes from nearby installers I hadn't heard of, but had excellent reputation."

"I would encourage anyone to go read our Google reviews," Hadlow said. "We have over 1,000 reviews from homeowners who have benefited from our platform. It always puts me in a good mood to read them."

For Hadlow, he is just happy to help the "consumer experience" and be a part of the U.S.'s commitment to carbon neutrality through solar energy.

"You don't have to shop through EnergySage, but come get our free information and talk to our free Energy Advisors," he said. "You'll feel so much more confident in your clean-energy decisions."

Join our free newsletter for easy tips to save more and waste less, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.