Beach-side restaurant announces indefinite closure after growing threat causes permanent damage: 'It's a kick in the gut'

A beloved waterfront restaurant in Bradenton, Florida, has permanently closed its doors after sustaining severe damage from back-to-back hurricanes, according to the Herald-Tribune.

What happened?

Caddy's Bradenton Riverwalk, known for its white-sand beach and stunning views of the Manatee River, suffered catastrophic damage during Hurricane Milton, including a collapsed tiki hut that covered one of its two bars.

"It's a kick in the gut having two storms back-to-back," Caddy's CEO Randy Esponda told Fox Weather. "We're resilient and happy as can be that the building is intact."

While other Tampa Bay area Caddy's locations are temporarily closed for repairs, the Bradenton location's closure is permanent, according to the restaurant's website.

Why are restaurant closures concerning?

The permanent shutdown of this popular gathering spot reflects a troubling pattern of how stronger storms are affecting our coastal communities and local economies.

While extreme weather events have always happened, scientists have found that warming temperatures are making hurricanes more intense and destructive. These storms pose increasing challenges for waterfront businesses, which often serve as economic anchors for their communities.

Caddy's wasn't just a restaurant. It was a beloved local destination that employed dozens of people and created cherished memories for countless families since opening on St. Patrick's Day in 2017.

What's being done to protect coastal businesses?

Many coastal communities are taking proactive steps to help waterfront businesses become more resilient.

Some cities are updating building codes to require stronger construction materials and better storm protection, while others are offering grants to help businesses install flood barriers and hurricane-resistant windows. Business owners can also work with local climate resilience experts to develop action plans.

If you want to support affected communities, consider dining at recently reopened restaurants like Pier 22 and Mattison's Riverwalk, which have already bounced back from the storms. Supporting local businesses after natural disasters helps maintain the character of our coastal communities while building economic resilience for future challenges.

