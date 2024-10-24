Florida neighborhood stays strong after hurricane hits disaster-proof homes: 'We have to adapt'

When Hurricane Helene roared ashore in Florida, many communities were tragically destroyed. But one neighborhood was left unscathed thanks to its hurricane-proof design.

The development, called Hunters Point, is located in the small town of Cortez on the outskirts of Sarasota. Since Florida gets hit by more hurricanes than any other state, developers built the community to be as resilient as possible against strong winds and storm surge.

"Hurricanes were our number one priority," Marshall Gobuty, founder of Pearl Homes, the net-zero builder behind Hunters Point, told Fast Company. "How could we build to survive a Cat 5 hurricane?"

Before the development phase began, builders spent nearly two years working out design kinks to ensure the homes could withstand intense hurricanes.

When deciding on building materials, concrete was the obvious choice for the first floor because of its durability. Steel hurricane straps reinforce the framing, essentially holding the entire structure together. For additional strength, the team used water-resistant hard foam insulation in the walls, which doubles as a natural temperature regulator and cuts down on energy use, as Fast Company explained.

The homes are also equipped with solar panels attached to raised vertical seams, which prevent high winds from tearing them off the steel rooftops. Backup batteries provide power during outages or extreme weather and remain fully charged when they switch to emergency mode. This system proved to be a lifesaver in Helene — when Hunters Point lost power, the batteries kept the lights on.

Not only does the cutting-edge solar system provide security when the grid goes down, but it also eliminates power bills for residents. The solar panels produce more juice than the neighborhood needs, generating free electricity for the lucky homeowners.

Because Hunters Point is a waterfront community, storm surge and flooding were at the forefront of developers' minds. Elevating the homes and roads was necessary to meet building codes and keep residents safe. Shallow channels built around the homes carry floodwaters to a retention pond for an added layer of protection.

And it worked as intended, according to Fast Company. Even though waist-high water filled the streets during Helene, it all drained into the retention system and quickly receded, leaving the homes completely dry despite being built in a flood zone.

The development has now survived three major hurricanes since 2022, a testament to the homes' solid design. Gobuty believes the neighborhood could serve as a blueprint for other developers in hurricane zones since disaster-proof homes are needed now more than ever.

Plus, resilient homes could be key to solving the insurance crisis plaguing the country, as many providers are pulling out of weather-battered states such as Florida. In Hunters Point, however, insurers are willing to take on the risk.

"I was on the phone with our insurance company this morning, and let them know I'm sending pictures, everything's great," Gobuty told Fast Company. "She said, 'Finally, [some] good news.'

Insurance is a big, big component in the future, because climate change is here. And we have to adapt."

