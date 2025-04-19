Devastated residents share details of gut-wrenching ordeal after hurricane: 'I just want what I had'

Florida residents are trying to rebuild after catastrophic flooding from Hurricane Milton badly damaged their homes.

The hurricane was a Category 3 storm when it made landfall last October. According to CNN, Hurricane Milton was the third hurricane to hit Florida in 2024. At least 16 people died.

What's happening?

Hurricane Milton left homes in the Inland Tampa neighborhood of Forest Hills with serious water damage, according to Spectrum Bay News 9. Recovery has been a stressful process for neighbors.

Resident Kathy Kaester said Forest Hills "looked like a disaster" after the storm. Kaester recently returned home after working with contractors. "I feel like I've had two jobs: My regular full-time job and recovery has been a full-time job," Kaester said.

Meanwhile, another Forest Hills resident has struggled to move forward with repairs. "I just want what I had," Marilyn Melendez Arnett said. "And if I get that, I'll be truly grateful."

Spectrum Bay News 9 reported that Tampa was approved for $3.2 million in disaster relief funding to help those recovering from the hurricane.

Why is the link between extreme weather events and climate change important?

Human activity that impacts the climate increases the threat of extreme weather events, according to the Natural Resources Defense Council. While isolated weather events exist, the burning of dirty fuels can make storms like hurricanes more powerful and dangerous.

The overheating planet has led to warmer ocean temperatures, which means hurricanes have greater intensity when they make landfall. Rising air temperatures are also expected to generate more flooding, while rising sea levels can increase the threat of storm surge.

According to research, the changing climate significantly impacted the intensity of Hurricane Harvey when it made landfall in Texas in 2017. A study found that human-induced changes to the climate likely increased the amount of total rainfall by at least 19%.

What's being done about extreme weather events?

The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency is working to tackle the climate crisis with various resources. There are also groups dedicated to raising awareness about extreme weather events. The Extreme Weather Survivors group provides free support for those impacted by heat waves, storms, and other disasters.

Exploring critical climate issues is crucial as extreme weather events become more common. Reducing your carbon impact can be a big help, and there are many ways to do so.

Take advantage of clean energy by installing solar panels at home. Also, consider changing your mode of transportation. Taking public transit or biking instead of driving a car is a great way to reduce carbon pollution.

Join our free newsletter for good news and useful tips, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.