New study reveals overlooked effect of natural disasters: 'Recovery … involves more than rebuilding'

"Already vulnerable groups are at the greatest risk of harm."

A new study published in The Conversation reveals that hurricanes cost more than just the price of rebuilding. Groups who are displaced face a long road to recovery compounded by health complications.

What's happening?

Two researchers at the University of Massachusetts in Boston, Trevor Memmott and Christian Weller, analyzed U.S. Census Bureau surveys to examine Americans' displacement experiences and their stress and anxiety levels.

They found that the groups most likely to be displaced by hurricane disasters are marginalized groups. Black, Hispanic, low-income, and disabled adults are most likely to be displaced for longer.

"The results show how recovery from disasters such as hurricanes, wildfires, tornadoes, and flooding involves more than rebuilding," the researchers wrote. It reveals "how already vulnerable groups are at the greatest risk of harm."

Displacement was also found to have a detrimental impact on mental health. Uncertainty about the future and general difficulties that arise from a lack of stability mobilized chronic stress, anxiety, and depression.

Why are better policies important for long-term recovery?

In 2024 alone, there were 24 named natural disasters across the globe, according to the National Centers for Environment Information. Better policies supporting communities post-natural disasters are essential for the rebuilding process.

"The survey results highlight the need to restore water and power to homes quickly after disasters," the researchers wrote. "The results also point to prioritizing communities that are least able to afford being displaced."

They suggest that investing more in uplifting disadvantaged communities after natural disasters will better support recovery, as those communities often take the longest to be revived. As a result, the research ultimately informs targeted policy for the aftermath of natural disasters.

What's changing after the study?

Natural disasters are becoming more common due to a changing climate. The World Wildlife Fund emphasizes that hurricanes, floods, wildfires, and tornadoes have been increasing in recent years.

Significant shifts in environmental policies worldwide are being made to rectify this growing issue. At the same time, governments are increasingly becoming proactive in natural disaster recovery. Still, governments primarily focus on short-term recovery, overlooking the long-term mental impacts.

Studies like this have painted ways governments can be more supportive in reducing environmental injustices.

The researchers note public policy strategies that include "providing targeted cash transfers to ensure vulnerable households can rebuild, investing in affordable and climate-resilient housing that can limit losses in future disasters, and funding long-term mental health services for disaster survivors at free or reduced cost."

