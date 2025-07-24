Gardener shares video after spotting major landscaping mistakes outside local gym: 'What a mess'

A New England gardener's TikTok video showcased a landscaping blunder — the "mulch volcano," a common technique that harms trees, wastes resources, and looks sloppy.

Certified Pollinator Steward Molly Janicki (@mollyjanickigardens) shared her observations as she left the gym.

In the video, she sarcastically calls the piles "nice mulch volcanoes" as the camera pans to show mulch piled around tree trunks, plants, and even onto the sides of the building.

Janicki observed further issues, including a "dying cherry [tree] that [the landscapers] pruned really badly," and mulch spread over a "bare island where nothing is planted."

The sea of mulch was an eyesore.

"What a mess," Janicki exclaimed, emphasizing that plants should never be "drowning in mulch." She also described the landscaping as "typical commercial mow-and-blow" work.

There are benefits to mulch, of course. It conserves moisture, suppresses weeds, and regulates soil temperature. However, using it in excess or applying it incorrectly can be detrimental.

Mulch volcanoes piled high on a tree trunk, for example, stunt plant growth. The practice can suffocate tree roots, limiting their natural ability to filter air and water.

Too much mulch creates a moist environment around the trunk, and rot, fungal diseases, and pest infestations thrive in those damp conditions. Excessive mulching can be expensive, even more so when you factor in the cost of replacement trees.

Beyond harming plants, using an unnecessary amount of mulch wastes valuable resources. Eco-friendly, low-maintenance lawn alternatives produce a healthier yard and significant savings.

Replacing traditional grass with native plants allows pollinators to thrive, and xeriscaping techniques can further reduce the need for constant mowing and watering. These options save homeowners money and time on lawn maintenance and water bills.

Native plants create a healthier ecosystem for pollinators, which are vital to our food supply. Even partially replacing a monoculture lawn contributes to a healthier environment, and rewilding your yard can be a stunning makeover.

Proper mulching involves a thin, even layer spread out in a donut-like shape around the tree trunk, and the effective use of mulch ensures healthy plants and a cleaner, greener outdoor space.

Janicki's video resonated with other gardeners and homeowners online.

"OMG I'm dead," one commenter said, laughing at the surplus of mulch. "Love this, Molly!"

"Lazy, lazy, lazy," another said of the landscaping work.

