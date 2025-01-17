Homeowner makes troubling discovery after digging out mulch around tree: 'How bad is it?'

One homeowner recently removed a mulch volcano from a tree on their property, only to discover that their problems did not end there. They turned to the r/arborists subreddit for advice.

"Pulled back mulch volcano and found this, how bad is it? Is it removable?" the poster wrote. "It was really more a bunch of dirt volcanoed around it with rocks on top until I dug it out and put mulch down. Will I be able to have this removed?"

A mulch volcano is the result of the practice of piling mulch high around the base of a tree trunk, forming it into a volcano-like shape. While in theory this is done to protect the tree, in practice it can lead to the tree's roots growing up into the mulch instead of down into the soil, and they can wrap themselves around the tree, essentially strangling it. Unfortunately, that is what appears to have happened — or started to happen — here.

Photo Credit: Reddit

In addition, these mulch volcanoes — which are frequently installed even by professional landscapers — can deprive the tree of the valuable nutrients that it needs.

In this case, however, it does not appear that all hope was lost. Several commenters chimed in with their advice.

"Use chisel to take it out," one wrote.

"I've had good luck with an oscillating multitool as well," another replied.

"That visible crossing root? Not so bad. It's the one under that which we can't see, based on the lack of flare, that makes me concerned," a third commenter chimed in.

The original poster never replied to provide an update on the situation, but there were ways to try to salvage the tree. The situation provides a useful reminder of the dangers that mulch volcanoes pose to trees and the importance of acting sooner rather than later whenever you discover an issue such as this one.

