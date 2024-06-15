Homeowner sparks inspiration after sharing beautiful garden results: 'This is how you replace your lawn'

This is a great example of how you can replace a lawn of traditional grass with native plants without having your yard look overgrown.

A common concern homeowners have about replacing their traditional lawns with native plants is the overall aesthetic. It's a different look, and a lot of people still want an intentional and groomed appearance in their yard. One Redditor shows how it can be done.

In a post in the r/NoLawns subreddit, a homeowner shared two photos of their yard with the caption, "Garden is going off … front and back." The first image shows the front yard with a mix of yellow, purple, and pink flowers and lush greenery throughout. The arrangement of the plants by height is key.

Photo Credit: Reddit

One user commented, "You've got lower ground cover toward the walking path, and taller plants behind. To your neighbors, this says 'garden.'"

This is a great example of how rewilding can replace a yard of traditional grass and invasive plants and still appear to be maintained instead of overgrown.

Native plant lawns offer so many benefits. In addition to being interesting and beautiful to look at, they also save homeowners time and money. They require less maintenance, water (everyone loves a lower water bill), and fertilizers.

They're also highly beneficial for the environment. Native plants cut back on water consumption and provide a healthy ecosystem for pollinators that do the important job of protecting our food supply.

The second image in the Reddit post shows the homeowner's backyard, which also has shorter plants along the walking path and beehives. One user expressed concern over not having enough room in their yard to support beehives.

The OP responded, "You need very little space. You can be 3' from the hive gardening, and they don't bother you."

Natural lawns offer the same money and time-saving benefits as rewilding. Options like clover and buffalo grass don't need to be mowed as often as turf grass, and they can look uniform and neat. Even a partial lawn replacement provides benefits to homeowners and the environment.

Commenters were inspired by the Redditor's photos.

One user said, "Love it! I'm going naturalized too."

Another commented, "This is how you replace your lawn and have happy neighbors!"

