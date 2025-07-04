Gardener shares easy hack to grow seemingly endless supply of popular produce: 'So simple and productive'

A gardening TikTok account posted a clip explaining how people can multiply lettuce plants with little effort.

The scoop

The TikTok account JudyBaoGarden (@judybaogarden) posted a video of Mama Judy and her lettuce plants.

In the clip, Judy's son asks her, "Mom, what happened to your lettuce plant?"

She explains that she let it flower, allowing it to produce seeds at the top and give them "infinite lettuce."

The video shows a tall lettuce plant with tiny white flowers. Mama Judy grabs the flowers and rubs them between her fingers to show the seeds inside.

Her son gives a tour of the other lettuce plants. They're smaller than the tall one, but are already growing well. He tells viewers, "So if anyone grows a lettuce, they can grow a lot more and have a big garden of lettuce."

How it's helping

This hack means you can multiply your lettuce supply without buying more lettuce plants or seeds. All you need is enough soil, space, and containers for more lettuce plants.

Growing your own food can help you save money on groceries, enjoy the freshest food, and improve your diet. And lettuce is a healthy vegetable to grow.

Most lettuce varieties contain vitamin K, vitamin A, vitamin C, and iron — all essential nutrients. Lettuce also has a high water content, aiding in hydration. Gardening is also wonderful for your mental health, improving mood and reducing stress.

While growing your own food helps you save money and live healthily, it also helps the planet. Homegrown food improves food security, lessening the strain on the agriculture industry. It minimizes the commercial use of harmful pesticides and toxic fertilizers, which contribute to pollution. A home garden can also bolster your local ecosystem by supporting pollinators and biodiversity.

Whether you grow two lettuce plants or 20, it has a positive impact on your life and the environment. It's a small but important way to create a cooler, cleaner future for everyone.

What everyone's saying

One commenter was impressed that multiplying plants is "so simple and productive."

Another shared their gardening success story: "I planted arugula 1 year and I've never had to plant it again, I let it go to seed and it spread lol."

Someone else thanked the account: "I'm learning so much from Mama Judy! Thank you for sharing all your knowledge!"

Join our free newsletter for easy tips to save more and waste less, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.