Officials take action after dangerous mosquito-borne disease resurfaces — here's what you need to know

Belize is once again reporting malaria cases after the World Health Organization declared the country malaria-free in 2023. The return of this mosquito-borne illness is renewing concerns about how warming temperatures are expanding mosquito habitats.

What's happening?

As reported by Vax Before Travel, Belize's Ministry of Health and Wellness recently confirmed four malaria cases in 2025.

Three were caused by local transmission, and one was linked to a traveler from Guatemala.

The local cases appeared in Santa Elena Town and Cristo Rey Village in the Cayo District, with the first case found on January 17 and two more emerging on March 11 and April 5.

This marks the first local spread of the disease since Belize was declared malaria-free in June 2023.

To contain the outbreak, health workers have increased fever screenings in nearby neighborhoods, including Santa Cruz and Hillview, and are actively testing residents who recently had fevers.

Why is this outbreak concerning?

Malaria isn't some ancient disease from textbooks; it's a present-day health risk.

Spread through the bite of an infected mosquito, it causes high fevers, chills, and flu-like symptoms that can become serious without treatment.

The bigger concern? As temperatures rise, mosquitoes are expanding into new regions.

Places that were once too cool for them are now warm enough to support their life cycles, which means diseases like dengue, chikungunya, West Nile virus, and malaria are reaching new communities.

In 2024, Florida reported local malaria cases for the first time in years, and Southern California has faced unexpected mosquito-related illness outbreaks.

In Miami, residents were warned after local officials confirmed dengue fever cases, showing how vulnerable even highly populated areas can be when it comes to vector-borne illness.

These incidents show how quickly things can change and how important it is to stay informed and protected.

What's being done about the outbreak?

In Belize, health teams are taking action by going door-to-door, sharing prevention tips, and urging people to drain standing water and use mosquito nets or window screens.

While malaria vaccines aren't yet offered in the Region of the Americas, early detection and education can help stop the disease from spreading.

On a global level, researchers are exploring innovative approaches. Some are testing lab-bred mosquitoes designed to disrupt the disease's spread. Others are promoting practical home upgrades, like better airflow and the use of mosquito-repelling plants.

These solutions don't just benefit individual households. They support broader public health goals and reflect a growing movement to build communities that are more resilient to changing conditions.

