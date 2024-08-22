CDC issues alert over concerning uptick in cases of disease once considered rare in U.S. — here's what you need to know to protect yourself

By taking simple steps to protect yourself from mosquito bites, you're not only safeguarding your health but also helping to slow the spread of dengue in your community.

A surprising uptick in dengue fever cases has health officials on high alert, with Palm Beach County reporting 13 cases so far this year.

This tropical disease, once considered rare in the United States, is making headlines as temperatures rise and mosquito populations thrive, according to WPTV.

What's happening?

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recently issued a health alert about the increased risk of dengue fever infections in the U.S.

Florida is leading the continental states in reported cases, with most concentrated in Miami-Dade County. While the 13 cases in Palm Beach County are all travel-related, the situation highlights the growing reach of this mosquito-borne illness.

Dr. Leslie Diaz, an infectious disease specialist in Palm Beach County, explained the travel connection to WPTV: "Most dengue fever is acquired through travelers. People that go to areas that is endemic there. They acquire it by a bite of a mosquito and they travel back home here."

Why is dengue fever concerning?

As our planet warms, mosquitoes are expanding their territories, bringing diseases like dengue to new areas.

This isn't just an environmental issue — it's a health crisis waiting to happen in our own backyards. Dengue fever can cause severe flu-like symptoms and, in rare cases, lead to life-threatening complications.

Dr. Diaz warns that about one in 20 cases can develop into septic shock. The human cost is clear, but there's also an economic impact: Increased healthcare expenses and potential lost workdays can strain both individuals and communities.

What can I do to help protect myself and my community?

By taking simple steps to protect yourself from mosquito bites, you're not only safeguarding your health but also helping to slow the spread of dengue in your community.

Dress for success when heading outdoors by opting for loose-fitting, long-sleeved shirts and pants. It's a stylish way to keep mosquitoes at bay while staying cool.

Don't forget to apply EPA-registered insect repellents when you're outside. Look for options with ingredients like DEET, picaridin, or oil of lemon eucalyptus for effective protection.

Take a walk around your property and eliminate standing water where mosquitoes breed. This could be in flower pots, birdbaths, or even clogged gutters. It's a free home upgrade that pays off in fewer buzzing visitors.

If your summer plans include trips to areas where dengue is common, pack your mosquito awareness along with your sunscreen. Stay vigilant about protection, especially during dawn and dusk when mosquitoes are most active.

By embracing these habits, you're not just protecting yourself, but you're also contributing to a healthier community and a more resilient planet. Remember, small actions can create big ripples of change.

