Researcher receives $54,000 grant to combat dangerous diseases: 'We need to know which species we're dealing with'

One Utah State University researcher was recently awarded a $54,000 grant from the American Mosquito Control Association Research Fund to lead an AI-powered effort that will help better identify disease-carrying mosquitoes.

The computer vision-based artificial intelligence technology will help Norah Saarman and her team of ecologists develop new low-cost identification methods for the Culex mosquitoes that carry West Nile virus, according to a news release from the university.

While most people who contract West Nile virus are symptomless, about 1 in 5 develops a fever with other symptoms such as headache, body aches, joint pains, vomiting, diarrhea, or rash, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. About 1 in 150 people will develop serious symptoms such as inflammation in the brain or meningitis, an inflammation of the membranes that surround the brain and spinal cord.

While Utah isn't known as a hotspot for mosquitoes compared to other regions of the country, a number of mosquito species are spreading their ranges thanks to the warming of our planet. For instance, ​​Culex quinquefasciatus, one West Nile virus vector species, has made its way into the Salt Lake City area over the last few years, according to USU. And one recent study found that several mosquito species populations are set to expand their ranges in North and South America in the coming years, thanks to rising temperatures.

According to the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency, higher temperatures also increase the risk of human exposure to the disease, as they can accelerate mosquito development, biting rates, and the incubation of the disease within a mosquito.

There has already been a rise in cases of many mosquito-borne diseases in recent years. For instance, the World Mosquito Program called 2024 the "worst year for dengue cases on record."

As we deal with such increased risks of mosquito-borne disease, scientists and communities are fighting back with solutions. For instance, officials in one Florida county are using X-rays to kill invasive mosquitoes. And a $70 million pilot program that tested one malaria vaccine in Africa helped reduce deaths among young children by 13% over a period of four years.

As for Saarman's work, she and her team are looking to help prevent vector-borne disease in the safest, most cost-effective and environmentally friendly ways.

"Doing that means we need to know which species we're dealing with and the pathogens they're infected with as soon as possible," Saarman said. "The power of AI will help us achieve this."

