Scientists make alarming discovery about disease-spreading pests moving to new locations: 'It's definitely a trend'

"Those are the areas that are warming faster."

As the global temperature continues to rise, mosquitoes are expanding their populations and making themselves at home farther north and at higher elevations. This shift is raising concerns about the spread of vector-borne diseases, which are being introduced to new locations.

What's happening?

An avid hiker recounted her story of a run-in with some blood-thirsty mosquitoes at an alpine lake in Colorado, explaining that she'd been fairly lucky growing up in the high country, where these insects haven't traditionally thrived.

But now, she explained for Backpacker, mosquitoes are expanding their territory and increasing their populations thanks to a warmer and more humid planet. This is especially apparent in northern areas and at higher elevations because warmer temperatures, snowy winters, and rainstorms are creating the perfect storm for mosquitoes, which thrive in balmy conditions.

"It's definitely a trend and is more noticeable at higher elevations or higher latitudes, farther north, because those are the areas that are warming faster than the rest of the United States," Susan Washko, a lecturer at Western Colorado University, told the publication.

Why is the mosquito migration concerning?

This redistribution of mosquitoes is worrisome because it aids in the spread of disease into new places.

For instance, Backpacker pointed to a 2023 study that estimated malaria-spreading mosquitoes gained 21 feet of elevation and moved three miles north each year from 1898 to 2016. Plus, the publication added, Colorado experienced a spike of West Nile virus cases in 2023, which resulted in 51 deaths.

TCD NEWSLETTER Your personal guide to a cleaner, cooler future

Meanwhile, the rising global temperature is also fueling the spread of dengue fever, which was reported in record numbers in 2024. Los Angeles County even released a warning about the disease after four locally acquired cases, which was deemed "unprecedented."

What's being done about the rise in mosquito-borne diseases?

Across the world, scientists and governments are looking for ways to protect people from diseases such as malaria, dengue, and West Nile. For instance, after San Diego County discovered its first-ever locally acquired case of dengue in fall 2024, it sprayed for mosquitoes at about 170 homes over a weekend in an attempt to quickly halt the potential spread of the virus.

Meanwhile, a $70 million pilot program testing malaria vaccines in Africa resulted in a 13% decrease in deaths due to the virus among young children over a period of four years.

As for protecting yourself from being eaten by mosquitoes on your next high-elevation adventure, Backpacker recommends taking precautionary measures. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention advises wearing loose-fitting, long-sleeved shirts and pants; wearing clothing and gear treated with permethrin; and using insect repellent.

Join our free newsletter for good news and useful tips, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.



