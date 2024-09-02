Study shows alarming trend of mass mosquito spread among humid states: 'The pathogens would probably be there as well'

With a rise in both heat and an increase in precipitation, conditions for mosquitoes to thrive are becoming more favorable in more locations.

If the incessant, irritating buzz of a mosquito is enough to make you itch, even before it bites, people in North and South America need to prepare to hear it more often as the effects of our warming climate take hold.

What's happening?

A study from the Los Alamos National Laboratory published in The Journal of Health and Climate Change, which was shared by ScienceDirect and summarized by SourceNM, has detailed how several mosquito species' populations are expected to increase their distributions after both minimal and major temperature increases in the coming years.

With a rise in both heat and an increase in precipitation, conditions for mosquitos to thrive are becoming more favorable in more locations. The study predicted that the areas in which populations can survive are going to stretch closer to both poles in North and South America.

Why is the spread of mosquitoes concerning?

In addition to making the chances of an itchy bite more likely, the spread of mosquitoes increases the possibility of catching diseases like malaria, dengue, Zika, and West Nile fever.

LANL scientist Andrew Bartlow told SourceNM that "as mosquitoes move into areas based on the right climate conditions and habitats," it won't be long until "the pathogens would probably be there as well."

Mosquitoes spread diseases after biting infected hosts, which they can spread after biting other humans or animals, as the World Mosquito Program detailed.

Many of the symptoms of mosquito-spread diseases are similar, including fever, headaches, and body pains. These diseases can be deadly in serious cases, so be sure to see a health professional if you suspect you may have been bitten by an infected bug.

There have already been notable increases in mosquito-spread diseases around the globe. In August, the Pan American Health Organization reported that 11 million cases of dengue had been reported worldwide in 2024 up to the 30th week of the year.

In Texas, August brought Dallas County's first recorded death from West Nile virus. It was also noted that seven people in the United States had died from mosquito-borne illnesses in 2024.

What can be done to stop mosquito-borne illnesses?

Bartlow told SourceNM that the study should demonstrate to cities and community leaders the importance of monitoring the spread of mosquito-related health issues.

"They can be more aware and maybe set up surveillance programs, and just be mindful of testing for those things and keeping the community safe," he said.

Using bug repellent, fixing mosquito nets to windows and doors, steering clear of standing water, and staying inside in hot and humid conditions can reduce the chances of being bitten by a mosquito.

In general, though, doing more to slow the rate of rising global temperatures is essential to stop conditions being favorable for mosquitos. Investing in renewable domestic energy or swapping your gas-guzzling car for a cleaner electric alternative are major changes you can make to help this cause — and save you money in the long run — but even small alterations in lifestyle, such as eating one plant-based meal a week or using public transport more, can make a significant difference.

