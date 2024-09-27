City officials confirm state's third-ever locally transmitted case of dangerous mosquito-borne virus: 'Cases are on the rise globally and in the United States'

The new dengue case was transmitted locally and not carried in from another place where dengue is prevalent.

California has now seen its third confirmed case of mosquito-borne dengue unrelated to travel.

After confirmed dengue cases in Pasadena and Long Beach, the Los Angeles County Department of Health recently reported a new case in Baldwin Park.

What's happening?

As the Los Angeles Times reported, the new dengue case was transmitted locally and not carried in from another place where dengue is prevalent.

An LA County Department of Public Health spokesperson commented: "Dengue cases are on the rise globally and in the United States."

Health officials reported that the newly infected person is recovering from dengue but did not disclose specific details about their symptoms for patient privacy.

Why is the spread of dengue important?

All around the world, mosquitoes have become much more than just a nuisance, causing itchy bites that disappear in a few days.

Due to extreme weather patterns and climate shifts that impact insect populations, mosquitoes are now substantial human health risks, spreading deadly diseases where they never existed before. Dengue has never been common in Los Angeles or elsewhere in California.

Dengue is a major cause for concern because its symptoms include severe muscle pains, headaches, rashes, high fevers, and even death due to organ failure and internal bleeding.

Mosquito-borne illnesses are causing government officials to declare epidemics after hundreds of new cases are reported and overwhelming hospitals with severely ill patients, and there are not enough medical professionals to care for them.

Since mosquitoes thrive in hot weather and our planet's temperatures are steadily rising, the risks of mosquito-borne illnesses such as dengue are only expected to increase in the coming months and years.

What's being done about mosquito-borne diseases?

To control local mosquito populations that could carry dengue, the San Gabriel Valley Mosquito and Vector Control District is using additional treatments and addressing breeding sources. The district is ramping up its control and surveillance efforts with truck- and backpack-mounted treatments to reduce mosquito risks.

The Los Angeles Department of Public Health released a statement, saying: "While the potential risk for widespread dengue virus transmission in Los Angeles County remains low, these cases highlight the presence of infected mosquitoes locally and underscore the importance of preventive measures to control the spread of this virus."

Whether you live in Los Angeles County or elsewhere, you can protect yourself against disease-carrying mosquitoes by using insect repellent, removing any standing water around your home, and ensuring that doors and windows have screens to prevent the insects from entering your house.

Mosquito-repellent plants like lemongrass, basil, mint, lavender, and marigolds can also help keep mosquitoes away and protect you from disease.

