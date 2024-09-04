Global dengue cases continue to surge: 'Worst year for dengue cases on record'

So far this year, there have been more than 11 million cases reported across 80 countries.

The World Mosquito Program is calling 2024 the "worst year for dengue cases on record," Knews reported. So far this year, there have been more than 11 million cases reported across 80 countries.

What's happening?

Dengue is a disease spread by mosquitoes, also known as a vector-borne illness. Other vector-borne illnesses include Zika, malaria, and West Nile virus. All of these diseases are currently on the rise, as the ranges of mosquito populations continue to spread.

Mosquitoes thrive in hot, humid climates. As our planet continues to overheat — largely the consequence of our reliance on dirty energy sources like gas and oil — more areas are becoming hospitable to these insects. In addition, mosquitoes need standing water to lay their eggs, and the increased prevalence of extreme weather events like hurricanes and storms has left a lot of standing water in many areas.

These conditions have all combined to produce a sharp rise in vector-borne illnesses in recent years.

Why are vector-borne illnesses important?

According to the CDC, dengue fever can cause aches and pains (eye pain that's typically behind the eyes as well as muscle, joint, or bone pain), nausea, vomiting, and rash. Other vector-borne illnesses are similarly unpleasant, with some cases resulting in severe sickness and even death.

In addition, the increasing spread of mosquitoes throughout the world means that people are being infected by these diseases in areas that are not prepared to test for and treat them. Scientists have even discovered mosquitoes in historically cold, inhospitable places such as Finland.

What's being done about vector-borne illnesses?

Public health officials recommend protecting yourself from mosquito bites by applying insect repellent and wearing loose-fitting clothing that covers your arms and legs when going outside in warmer weather.

In some areas, scientists are growing and releasing mosquitoes that are either gene-edited to cause their offspring to be unable to reproduce or infected with a bacterium that effectively serves as a birth control.

In order to prevent the conditions that are allowing mosquitoes to thrive and spread, we need to stop further planetary overheating by moving beyond dirty energy sources like gas and oil and embracing clean, renewable energy sources like wind and solar.

